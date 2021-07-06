Wellness

Bustle’s July Wellness Box Is Filled With Summer Travel Essentials

A light and breezy CBD mist, an app that’ll help you get a workout in no matter where you are, a better-for-you snack for your beach bag, and more.

By Allison Berry

With the safe return to travel officially upon us, it’s time to look forward to the return of beach days, adventure-packed road trips, and the fun of exploring a new city. It’s also time to anticipate the return of an age-old question that precedes every trip: What do I need to pack?

While the answer to that question largely depends on where you’re going on what you’re doing, I’ve found a few summer 2021 travel essentials that are worthy of space in any carry on. From a light and breezy CBD mist for your post-flight refresh to a better-for-you snack you’ll want to pack in your beach bag or hiking pack, keep reading to shop the best health and wellness travel essentials that all earned a spot in Bustle’s July wellness box.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

