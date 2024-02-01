In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to discuss all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Callie Gullickson shares her workout routine, the unexpected music on her playlist, and her go-to coffee recipe.

If you’re one of Peloton’s millions of subscribers, you likely know that Callie Gullickson is sunshine incarnate. The strength, cardio, and cycling instructor — who’s currently pregnant and in her third trimester — preaches her BYOE (bring your own energy) philosophy in her classes, and truly walks the talk.

One prime example of this? She hasn’t really changed her workout routine since she found out she was expecting. “It’s honestly stayed the same, though I’ve definitely been slowing down and listening to my body more,” the 30-year-old tells Bustle.

That doesn’t mean Gullickson — who’s Lululemon’s newest Peloton ambassador — is always excited to work out. But that’s exactly how she came up with her motto. “I love my job, but sometimes I just want to sit on the couch,” she shares. “That’s when I tell myself that the person saying this inner negative talk is myself, so how can I change that narrative? That’s how I came up with ‘bring your own energy.’”

It’s a mindset that applies to more than just her workouts, too. Here, Gullickson reveals her cozy morning routine, go-to recovery rituals, and the secret to staying so positive.

What does your morning routine look like?

First I have to put on my coziest robe. I’ll then go downstairs, make myself warm lemon water, then throw on my eye patches.

I’ll try to chug as much water as I can, ice roll my face, and then make my coffee. The past few months I’ve been loving just putting a fake fireplace on YouTube on the TV screen and sitting on the couch as my body and mind wake up. The fire is necessary. My husband thinks something’s wrong if I’m sitting downstairs on the couch in the morning and it isn’t on.

What is your current coffee recipe?

OK, so I am a big Breville girl. People ask me what Nespresso pods I like, and I still haven't figured it out. For me, they kind of all taste the same.

I’ll either drink it black or I do the brown sugar oat creamer from Trader Joe's — a little goes a long way, and it's so stinking good.

Are your workouts in the Peloton studio usually in the morning?

Yes. I usually teach in the early or mid-morning, or sometimes the afternoon. I’m such a morning person. I do bike bootcamp once a week and all the other days I’m teaching strength or the occasional HIIT cardio.

What does your workout routine look like outside of that?

I lift heavy, heavy weights about two to three times a week. That is honestly just to keep me super strong so that I can keep showing up for my classes injury-free and feeling great.

Outside of lifting heavy, I do love the Pilates that we have on the app. I’ve also really gotten into walking. Maybe it’s just the pregnancy, but I’m all about it. We have a new feature on the [Peloton] tread, which is Entertainment, and I’ve been rewatching This Is Us from the beginning. It makes the class go by so much quicker.

What’s on your workout playlist right now?

I’m really into country. I was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and I used to listen to country music all the time. I’m either on Spotify listening to top hits, Taylor Swift, or top country. There’s nothing like lifting heavy weights to Shania Twain or Brad Paisley.

What do you do to recover?

I love compression boots. They’re easy because I just throw them on and then I can watch TV.

For the past two years I’ve also been doing acupuncture. It’s super relaxing — I literally fall asleep on the table.

How do you deal whenever you’re feeling really stressed or overwhelmed?

I know this is clichéd but moving my body always helps.

When I first started dating my husband, he was like, “This girl’s a little too positive.” I honestly don’t let things stress me out. Obviously there will be times where I’m like, OK, I have a lot to do — but it’s all about mindset.

Truthfully, I always call upon my BYOE: “This is what is happening to you right now. How are you going to react? You are going to get through this because you always do.” I just hop into that positive mindset and I’m like, “BYOE, girl, you got this.”

What's the most out-there wellness treatment you've ever tried?

I do have a cold plunge, which I haven't done in a few months. I used to do that for three minutes in the morning and it was amazing.

What do you need to get a good night's sleep?

The room needs to be super cold. I hate being hot at night. And then I need comfy pajamas — if I could live in them all the time, I would. I also try to not look at my phone past a certain time.

What's the best wellness advice you've ever received?

That “you time” is not selfish. When the third trimester hit me like a ton of bricks, I realized I needed to start doing things for me. This past week, I started going back to acupuncture more. I started pelvic floor physical therapy. I went and got a facial — so I would really like to up the self-care more.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.