With the novel coronavirus showing no signs of abating, and the UK going in and out of lockdowns, both local and countrywide, anything that helps ward the virus off is welcome. As it turns out, a preliminary study has suggested that certain mouthwashes can kill COVID-19 in the mouth and could therefore cut transmission of the virus via saliva droplets. However, those involved in the trial have said further studies are needed.

The research was conducted by Unilever, and according to the Telegraph, if you use a mouthwash that contains cetylpyridinium chloride it may kill COVID-19 and help bring down the infection rate by the amount of virus present in people's mouths and potentially the viral load that others receive. Cetylpyridinium chloride has a 'virucidal effect' that can kill 99.9% of pathogens in your mouth. The study is still in its early stages and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

COVID-19 is spread by coughing, sneezing, droplet inhalation, and contact. This means that if mouthwash could kill the virus in your saliva, it could cut down on the infection rate.

However, Good Morning Britain's resident doctor, Dr Hilary Jones, disputed the study on air. He said, “Mouthwash might help as a virucidal, a bactericidal, to some extent. But whether it could actually penetrate deep into the lungs and nose where COVID-19 is lurking, I think is a bit far-fetched, and I think we have to be cautious with this. I think it might help with sales of mouthwash right now, but I don't think we should rely on it."