What To Know About Taking More Than 1 Piriteze Per Day

Hayfever season is the worst, with many of us staying in just to avoid itchy eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, coughing. Tree pollen is rife in May and June, while grass pollen takes hold in June and July, and weed pollen runs right through to September. While there are many tips and techniques to reduce symptoms, antihistamines such as Piriteze are recommended by the NHS and other health experts. But can you take more than one Piriteze a day?

In short, with most antihistamines, it’s best to take just one per day. Piriteze contains the antihistamine cetirizine, which targets everything from watery eyes to sniffly noses caused by allergies. It is a well known non-drowsy antihistamine, and is therefore a good choice for daytime use.

The NHS advises a daily dose of 10mg a day of cetirizine, whether it's for hayfever season or to target a specific allergy when you experience symptoms. As Piriteze tablets come in 10mg doses, it is therefore only recommended to take a single tablet a day, rather than anything more. The dose may even be slightly less depending on your age (children will probably need to take less) and if you suffer from things like kidney problems, you will also have to alter your dosage (it's best to ask your doctor in this case), the NHS says.

The NHS also explains that, if you miss a dose, you should not make up for it by taking a double dose. Instead, just take one and carry on as normal. They do note that taking more than the recommended dose is unlikely to hurt you, but you may experience side effects.

stockstudioX/Getty

The most common (one in 100 people) side effects of taking cetirizine are the following:

feeling sleepy and tired

headaches

dry mouth

feeling sick (nausea)

feeling dizzy

stomach pain

diarrhoea

sore throat

cold-like symptoms of the nose

itching or a rash

tingling in your hands and feet

feeling agitated

Although it's not recommended to take more than one oral antihistamine a day, the NHS does explain you can use the tablets alongside other hayfever treatments, such as steroid nasal sprays (Beconase, Rhinacort Aqua, and Flixonase Nasules are named) or eye drops.

When asked about combining remedies, Associate Clinical Director at Bupa Health Clinics Elizabeth Rogers says, “Different medical remedies for hay fever can help you to manage different hayfever symptoms. For example, antihistamines are best for watery eyes and sneezing, whereas nasal sprays can be more effective for a blocked or runny nose.”

However, she stresses that you should always check with your doctor before mixing medicines, and always make sure you’re following medical advice.

She adds, “There are lots of over-the-counter treatments for hay fever- so if one type isn’t working for you, try another.”

Piriteze tablets are active for 24 hours a day, meaning there is really no need for more than one in a day. While popping more than one antihistamine when things get bad seems tempting, it's always safer to go with what the packet of your medication advises, and to speak to a doctor before doubling up.

Alternatively, if you suffer from terrible hayfever (I feel you), it's worth stopping by your doctor's office this season, as they can prescribe stronger antihistamines that can be potentially more effective than over-the-counter options.

It’s also worth noting that there are some non-medical remedies that can help. For one, increased face mask usage has led to reduction of allergic rhinitis (nose irritation caused by allergies) during the pandemic, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Speaking about other options Rogers says, “Wearing wraparound sunglasses or a mask can be effective in preventing pollen from coming into contact with your eyes and nose,” adding that applying barrier balms like Vaseline around the nostrils also help to prevent pollen from entering your nose. Adopting these solutions, alongside your Piriteze, can help you ensure you have a pollen-free rest of summer.