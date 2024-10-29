In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to chat about all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Cass DiMicco shares her morning routine, her beauty rituals, and two books she’s loved lately.

When it comes to early adopters of Instagram among the fashion set, a few standout names come to mind — and creator-turned-entrepreneur Cass DiMicco is one of them. I met up with DiMicco, the founder of accessories brand Aureum Collective, on a sunny afternoon at RH Rooftop in New York for a bite before the Miami resident’s flight home.

“I used to live in this city and loved it,” the influencer says. DiMicco wears a black fitted turtleneck and jeans, a simple backdrop to her favorite pieces from the line — like the Sienna necklace (a gold beaded necklace with a cool clasp) and the Giselle earrings (’80s-style bold gold).

“I wear Aureum every single day — it’s such an extension of me and my personal taste. I take so much pride in it,” DiMicco says. She launched the collection with husband Matthew Hoyle in 2019; since then, it’s been worn by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Alix Earle, and more.

Since 2014, DiMicco has been growing her following of nearly 800,000 as a minimalist chic fashion influencer. “I think I have longevity in this space because it’s not just about my life — it’s outfit inspiration, a lens into travel, and so much more than me.”

Mirroring how she styles herself, she takes a minimalist approach to her content. “There is a direction [creators] can take where you share everything about yourself, but I am just not that type of person. I only say something when I have something to say.”

Ahead, DiMicco takes us behind the scenes of her life as an entrepreneur, how she manages burnout, and her secret to crushing early morning Pilates sessions.

How do you start your day?

The first thing I do when I open my eyes is snuggle my dog. It takes a lot of energy for me to not check my phone the first second I’m awake — and I do check it within the first 30 minutes — but I try to take a moment to love and appreciate him. Then I jump out of bed and go work out. When it comes to Pilates, I think being half-asleep is key to get through it!

What other ways do you practice wellness?

In the morning, I like to take my coffee outside and sit on the balcony and just breathe. Sometimes I meditate, or write in my Five Minute Journal. Starting the day with gratitude feels good, and then I typically get right into work after that.

As the founder and CEO of Aureum, what time do you try to “clock out”?

I don’t try to clock out at any time, really. I’m still in my hustle mode. If I’m not working until I go to sleep, I’m listening to a podcast and cleaning up to wind down.

What’s your go-to ways to relax?

I’ve been really proud of myself for reading more often. It’s a good habit that took me many years to enjoy, and I love it. I just finished Verity [by Colleen Hoover] and now I’m reading Bye, Baby [by Carola Lovering].

Do you have any beauty rituals you swear by?

I love U Beauty. I’m not a fan of having a million skin care steps; my routine is two steps — the resurfacing compound and the super hydrator. I’m very into mouth tape too for a deeper sleep.

What is your No. 1 tip for managing stress?

Take 10 minute breaks throughout the day — it doesn’t have to be long. Sometimes I’ll just leave my phone on my desk and go for a walk, or sit on the couch. Move to a different area, and take a minute to yourself without your screens.

What is your relationship like with screen time as a creator and business owner?

As much as I create, I definitely consume other people’s content as well. I have time limits set on TikTok because I think you can really get stuck scrolling.

In many ways, style is a form of self-care. What tips would you have for someone looking to identify their own?

Stay authentic to what makes you feel comfortable and confident. Whenever I am wearing a head-to-toe outfit that feels super chic and put together, I genuinely feel better. It boosts my mood, and I step into this totally different girl that gives me the confidence to do anything.