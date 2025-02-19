In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Ciara Miller reveals her shower essentials, her favorite workout, and how she unwinds after a long day of filming.

Ciara Miller typically avoids watching herself on TV. “My anxiety can't handle it — maybe one day,” she tells Bustle. “If a clip makes it onto TikTok or Instagram, I'll watch that, but I'm not really watching the full episodes.”

The Summer House star has every reason not to want to relieve the most dramatic moments of the reality show (who wants to spend more time watching their ex than needed?), and she’s made it a priority to take care of her mental health every step of the way. And while she admits that she’s been having fun watching new episodes of The Traitors, which she joined in Season 3 (“It's really interesting to see how it's all filmed and put together,” says Miller), she’s proud of how she’s mastered the art of self-preservation.

“Life is always going to happen,” Miller shares. “Being able to really take a beat as you need to reset is key. It will put you in a better position once you've taken that time for yourself.” Now, her partnership with skin care brand Soap & Glory has added more tools to her self-care game. Namely: essentials for her everything showers.

Ahead, Miller breaks down her many routines — from morning to night — and reveals the one wellness ritual she’s never been able to get on board with.

What’s your current morning routine?

I always wake up and immediately feed my cat because he's constantly screaming. Then, I wash my face and hop in the shower. I like using something that wakes me up, so Soap & Glory’s Clean On Me Body Wash and Flake Away Body Scrub are my go-to products in the morning. Once I’m out, I have to moisturize, especially in the winter when my skin gets so dry. I always reach for The Righteous Butter — it’s a staple for me after every shower. After that, I make breakfast, open my laptop, and start the day.

How does your routine change when you’re filming?

When I’m filming, especially if I’m staying in a hotel, I try to bring my beauty essentials with me to maintain some sense of normalcy. When we film Summer House, I actually have all my products shipped to the house beforehand so I don’t have to lug them back and forth every weekend. I do my best to stick to my routine, though late nights make it harder to be as diligent.

This past summer, I even gave out Soap & Glory gift bags after parties. Paige [DeSorbo] and I shared a room, so I made sure we had our favorites in the bathroom and shared them with everyone. It was my little way of passing along things I love.

What’s your biggest skin care sin?

For sure going to bed without taking off my makeup. It's the worst. You know when you lie down for just a second, and then suddenly there’s no way you're getting back up? That’s me. I’m always debating, “Am I gonna regret this in the morning?” The answer is always yes. And yet, sometimes I still do it. Then I wake up looking scary, and my skin breaks out.

What was it like joining The Traitors?

It was so different from Summer House. Watching it back is funny because I went in without a real strategy. I tried to stay open-minded but didn’t fully realize how competitive the Survivor and Big Brother people would be. It was definitely a new experience, and I will say, I like having my phone when filming.

How do you unwind after a long day?

I’ve had a long day and just need to be alone for a minute, a bath is the perfect reset. I love running one with the Clean On Me body wash — it makes the best bubbles and smells so good. Afterward, I get cozy, light a candle, make some tea, fill up my water bottle, and relax in bed.

What’s your current favorite workout?

Pilates, always. It’s 45 to 50 minutes, doesn’t take up my whole day, and I don’t have to think about what to do. If you go consistently, you see results.

What’s the most-played song on your workout playlist?

All of SZA’s Lana. I play it nonstop.

What’s your go-to spa treatment?

Anything that’s 120 minutes. If it’s a massage, I want the full two hours.

Deep tissue or lighter pressure?

Deep. I want someone's elbow in my back, and I want to be, like, flinching from the pain but also for it to feel really good.

What’s one wellness trend you’ve always wanted to try?

I wish I was really good at yoga. Yogis are so flexible, graceful, and just agile creatures — it’s inspiring. But it’s not my thing because I’m not flexible at all. I usually go on yoga retreats once a year, and there are always these 70-year-old women who are so flexible. Meanwhile, I’m 29 and struggling to touch my toes. It humbles you really fast.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.