What To Know About Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine

The fight against the pandemic just logged a big win.
On Nov. 9, drug company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 90% effective, per analysis by an independent panel of experts — a major milestone in the fight against the pandemic.
The vaccine — one of 10 being tested around the world — was studied in 43,500 people, with no reported safety concerns. Participants received either an active or a placebo shot. Two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, protects against COVID, Pfizer announced.