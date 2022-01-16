Does Your Back Ever Hurt? Experts Say These 15 Little Things Can Help A Lot

Whether you slept weird and woke up with a back in knots, or have longer-term postural issues that result in chronic discomfort, we can all agree back pain has got to GTFO. When relief is in order, it’s not always feasible to rush to the chiropractor or local acupuncturist, though. So I reached out to a gamut of professionals — including physicians, physical therapists, chiropractors, fitness instructors, and acupuncturists — to get the lowdown on products and practices that provide relief, and are easy for people to do at home (and that won’t break the bank).

Some are straightforward, like a squishy, ergonomic floor cushion that supports you whether you’re standing at a desk all day or doing dishes, or a sturdy foam roller to massage out tension. There are also high tech options like a posture corrector with an app or an electronic muscle stimulator that pinpoints relief where you need it. And for immediate soothing at home or on the go, topical products containing menthol or lidocaine are also on this list.

So, before you spend another minute in frustrated discomfort, take a gander at these wide-spanning suggestions and see if anything sounds like it fits your back bill. Because, as I learned, there are many small tricks and treatments that can be done in the comfort of home that provide big-time relief.

1 This Knee Pillow That Supports Your Back While Sleeping Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $20 See on Amazon If your back pain happens at night, Stephen Light, a Certified Sleep Science Coach, suggests you invest in the Contour Legacy Leg and Knee Foam Support Pillow. “I recommend it to many of my clients who feel they need extra relief for their back pain while sleeping, or whose sleep positions are the root of their pain.” Its hourglass shape supports both your legs and knees, and the ventilated memory foam won’t raise your body temperature. “It rests between your legs while you sleep to support the proper alignment of your spine, hips, legs, and knees,” says Light. “Considering how much of our lives we spend sleeping, it’s crucial we properly cushion our bodies while they sleep, and don’t allow back pain to become a problem we only address while awake."

2 This Massage Roller That Gives The Best Back Massage balanced body KnotOut, Massage Ball Amazon $19 See on Amazon When your back pain has you asking around for a good masseuse and selling your valuables to pay for it, Joy Puleo, a Balanced Body Pilates instructor and teacher trainer, suggests you give yourself an effective and always-available back massage with her favorite foam roller. “What’s great about the KnotOut is its one-of-a-kind shape that reaches spots that traditional rollers can’t. You can give yourself a good massage simply by placing it under the area you want to work on,” she says. “From there, move up and down, allowing it to soothe knots and tension away."

3 A Beautiful Mat Because Yoga Is So Good For Your Back Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat Amazon $22 See on Amazon It might seem counterintuitive if your first response to back pain is to rest, but Dr. Ehsan Jazini, Spine Surgeon at the Virginia Spine Institute recommends you get on a mat and do some yoga. "Yoga has long been used to promote flexibility and resilience in the spine,” he says. “It also improves joint mobility and control. There are tons of virtual classes you can follow from home during the pandemic and many styles and practices ranging from muscle building to stress reduction." Get started, and in the mood, with one of these beautiful and portable, 5-millimeter-thick yoga mats from Gaiam. They even come with a free, downloadable yoga class to start you on your journey.

4 The Floor Cushion That Feels So Nice For Your Feet, Legs, And Back KANGAROO Ergonomic Floor Rug Amazon $37 See on Amazon If your back pain flares up when — or seems to be caused by — standing in your kitchen, at your desk, or in your workshop, look to your floor. A hard floor can cause foot, leg, and back pain. But it’s easy to fix by setting down this ¾ inch thick, ergonomic standing rug in the spot where you stand most often. According to Jazini, "These are designed to provide foot support with a cushion that is made for comfort.” And they feel absolutely delicious to your tired feet, back, and legs. “Once you try this out,” he says. “You’ll want one for the whole family!"

5 This Calf Stretcher That Improves Posture Vive Foot Rocker - Calf Stretcher Amazon $20 See on Amazon Tight muscles in your legs can contribute to back pain, according to Jazini. “Sedentary lifestyles can contribute to tight hamstrings,” he explains. “Stretching the foot can help relieve the pain in your calves while alleviating lower back pain.” He recommends using this simple calf stretcher, which is ergonomically designed so that a gentle rocking motion of the foot gently and evenly stretches those tight calf muscles. “This rocker design can reduce foot pain by encouraging proper posture," says Jazini.

6 A Seat Cushion To Take Pressure Off Your Lower Back Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Pillow Amazon $50 See on Amazon Sitting can be so hard on the back, especially if the seat is hard. "These cushions can go on office chairs or in your car,” says Jazini. “They’re soft but firm and that helps take pressure off your back, waist, hips, and thighs.” This not only feels good while you’re sitting, but can also improve the health of your back. “Less pressure on your back may improve your posture,” he says. He recommends putting it everywhere you sit. “They’re lightweight and easy to move from one sitting spot to another."

7 This Foam Roller That Mimics The Hands Of A Masseuse 321 STRONG Foam Roller Amazon $27 See on Amazon When muscle pain in your back is the cause of your discomfort, Carly James, a certified fitness instructor and nutritionist, suggests that you use a foam roller to work it out. “The 321 STRONG Foam Roller will help with any type of muscle pain, including back pain,” she says. It’s light, strong, waterproof, and covered in a variety of 3D massage zones that feel like the hands of a masseuse on your back. And it’s very easy to use. “The manufacturer even provides an exercise booklet and online videos with detailed exercises," says James.

8 The Ball Chair That Engages Your Core While You Work Gaiam Classic Backless Balance Ball Chair Amazon $45 See on Amazon "Sitting on a chair with a less solid base forces you to engage your deep core and stability muscles,” says Jenny Lee, an orthopedic physical therapist. “Strengthening these muscles can help offload some of the force going through your lower back.” For this, she recommends this Gaiam backless balance chair. “Ball chairs can get very pricey for no particular reason,” she explains. “This model is the one I recommend for all my patients. It’s cheap, but gets the job done." The ball sits in a rolling base so you can scoot around your desk the way you would in an office chair and the ball is easy to remove so you can use it for your workout, too. It comes in five colors.

9 This Posture-Correcting Back Brace That Helps Prevent Problems ComfyBrace Posture Corrector-Back Brace Amazon $20 See on Amazon Lee also recommends a posture-correcting back brace like this ComfyBrace. "Wearing a posture corrector,” she says, “even for only a couple of hours a day, can help relieve tension in certain areas of the spine and reduce the chance of developing tight muscles from compensation.” This device is simple and adjustable. “It’s just a few straps,” says Lee. “But it gets the job done."

10 The High-Tech Posture Corrector With An App Bestand Intelligent Posture Corrector and Trainer for Back, Strapless, Vibrate Reminder Amazon $40 See on Amazon "For high tech individuals,” offers Lee. “Posture correctors can come in the form of an app. The app is connected to a wireless posture monitor you place on your upper back. If it catches you slouching, it lightly buzzes to remind you to sit up straight. You can then track your posture throughout the day, and find out when you slouch the most."

11 These Epsom Salts That Help Back Muscles Relax Epsom Salt by Sky Organics Amazon $16 See on Amazon Aaron Hartman, Functional and Integrative Medicine Doctor at Richmond Functional Medicine, recommends a tried-and-true soak with epsom salt to ease back tension. "Using anywhere from four cups to six cups and a hot bathtub can be great for back muscles,” he says. “First, the heat in the bathtub water can help relax spasming muscles and increase blood flow. The magnesium sulfate and high doses can penetrate the superficial tissues, helping to calm the muscles down."

12 A Roll-On Lidocaine Treatment That Relieves Pain Fast Workvie Lidocaine Pain Relieving Lotion Amazon $24 See on Amazon Applying a topical treatment can soothe aching back muscles with a quickness, and Dr. Venessa Walker, DC, MDNC, and founder/director at Walker Chiropractic and Wellness Center, recommends this roll-on lidocaine lotion by Workvie. She says, “I prefer this lidocaine roll on since it doesn't have any parabens, dyes, or harsh chemicals because it's important to me what my patients put on their bodies. It numbs pain fast and doesn't irritate the skin of my patients and it's also very convenient for applying on the back.”

13 This Pair Of Therapy Balls For A Deep, Effective Spinal Massage Yoga Tune Up balls Amazon $19 See on Amazon Lijana Shestopal, licensed acupuncturist at her Sports Acupuncturist practice, likes the pain-relief benefits of a deep spinal massage, which can be achieved with a simple set of tune up balls. “For spinal health, put these balls in a mesh cloth that [they] came in, set them on the floor, and lay down on it, with the two balls being on each side of your spine in your lumbar area. Let it sit there for about 10 seconds before moving on up to the next vertebral section. You can do this from the lumbar area all the way up to your neck.” This method, she shares, “relaxes the deep spinal muscles so they are not pulling on the spine, which can cause pain.”

14 A Muscle Stimulator That Relaxes Muscles With Precision Belifu Dual Channel TENS EMS Unit Amazon $35 See on Amazon Dr. Alyssa Kuhn, physical therapist/osteoarthritis specialist and founder of Keep The Adventure Alive, recommends a TENS unit, which “helps to relax lower back muscles that feel tight, knotted, and painful.” To use it, place the pads right where you’re experiencing pain. Choose the intensity level you prefer, and the device then emits electronic pulses to the pad. Says Dr. Kuhn, “It essentially allows for the muscles to contract and relax, allowing them to relax in a state that is much less painful. You can use these when at work, sitting watching tv, and even when lying down. This device has a longer battery life than some others on the market and high-quality pads, extending its use."