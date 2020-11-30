Inquest To Rule If Air Pollution Caused Death Of London Schoolgirl

In 2013, Ella Kissi-Debrah was just 9 years old when she suddenly passed away after suffering an acute asthma attack. Now, more than seven years on, a landmark inquest is being launched to understand if "illegal levels" of air pollution was the cause of her death. Ella's case, which highlights the dangers of toxic air, is considered the first of its kind in the world. Here's what we know so far.

How Was The Inquest Introduced?

Beginning today (Nov. 30), the inquest will examine new evidence that links Ella's severe asthma to "one of the worst air pollution surges" in her area of Lewisham, South London, and the heavy traffic London’s South Circular near her home. Per the Guardian, a coroner will be asked to rule "that toxic levels of nitrogen dioxide" eventually killed the London pupil. This has never been done before and the finding could make history.

In 2014, an initial inquest had ruled that Ella passed away due to acute respiratory failure caused by severe asthma — however air pollution wasn't listed as a factor. Following new evidence provided by an air pollution expert, this verdict was abandoned in 2019.

With the help of Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, Ella's family was able to link her hospital admissions with air pollution spikes in her area.

"The dramatic worsening of her asthma in relation to air pollution episodes would go a long way to explain the timing of her exacerbations across her last four years," Holgate wrote in a report he made about Ella's death. "There is a real prospect that without unlawful levels of air pollution, Ella would not have died."

What Has Ella's Family Said?

The inquest follows tireless work from Ella's mother Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, who has petitioned for years for it to go ahead.

“It’s coming up to eight years since Ella passed and it’s been a long, hard fight to get this inquest, with challenges along the way," Rosamund said, speaking before the hearing. "What I want is justice for Ella, and for her to have on her death certificate the true cause of why she died."

What Happens Next?

Today, a South London district coroner will take an in-depth look at the evidence and examine government failings when it comes to preventing the dangerous rise of air pollution in the UK. They will also look at how this impacted Ella's health and whether her death could have been prevented.

As the BBC explains, if Rosamund and her lawyers get the outcome they're hoping for, and Ella's cause of death is listed as air pollution, it could lead to seismic change. "Article two of the European Convention on Human Rights guarantees the right to life," the BBC writes. "Ella could set a precedent, helping those forced to breathe unlawful levels of dirty air to hold the authorities to account, and demand action."