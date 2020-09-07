Major Sleep Experts Officially Called For The End Of Daylight Savings

Health
Research shows the very controversial practice messes with your Zzz’s.
The end of summer means a return to days that get shorter and shorter — until early November, when we’re plunged into darkness an hour earlier, rudely bringing us back to what’s deemed Standard Time.
Each year, the beginning and end of Daylight Savings Time (DST) come with not just the general unpleasantness of time itself shifting, but also with health risks: poor sleep, which has been shown to lead to car accidents, heart attacks, changing crime rates, and more.