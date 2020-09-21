13 Fall & Winter Pandemic Hobby Ideas

Self
Fall means knitting cozy things, painting watercolors, and other inside activities.
agrobacter/E+/Getty Images
A lot of people have discovered new indoor hobbies during the COVID-19 pandemic, from knitting to yoga to full-fledged DIY. As the weather gets colder again, 13 people tell Bustle about the practices they're excited to pick back up.
Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images
"Engaging in any hobby that you enjoy and that focuses your attention can help mitigate the negative effects of stress," Dr. Julia Blank M.D., a physician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center, tells Bustle. "Hobbies focus a person's attention away from the stressor and can be soothing."