The FDA Authorized A COVID Test You Can Do At Home

Health
Rapid testing is coming to your living room.
Ergin Yalcin/E+/Getty Images
The Food & Drug Association (FDA) authorized a rapid at-home COVID-19 test on Dec. 15, reports the Washington Post. The test, made by Australian company Ellume, is the first in the U.S. that can be bought over the counter with no prescription. Even better? It'll cost around $30.
The Ellume test uses a plastic swab to deliver results within minutes. Users have to download an app to get their results. The app transmits their ZIP code to the cloud, which allows health departments to track new cases.