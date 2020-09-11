Wellness

7 Bustle Editors Share Their Favorite Online Workout Classes

Don’t forget your potato weights.

By Bustle Editors

Read on for the virtual yoga, dance HIIT, and full-body workout classes editors are loving right now.

The Class by Taryn Toomey (Monthly Membership)
I've been doing The Class by Taryn Toomey and Y7 Online. I’ve been a member of the latter Yoga studio for almost 2 years, but found the former in March. It's part therapy session, part workout, and always leaves me feeling powerful and at peace. —Iman Hariri-Kia, Sex & Relationships Editor

Tap