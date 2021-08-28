Shopping
44 Genius Fitness Products Under $30 Reviewers Think Are SO Damn Good
I can’t stay away from a good fitness trend, especially if it’s something a little out there. I’ve been known to invest in everything from Pilates rings to yoga dice, but the best feeling ever is when I find genius fitness products that are under $30.
Let’s face it: fitness gear of all kinds can get pretty expensive. And while I don’t want to buy junk that’ll break in two days flat, I also don’t want to break my budget on hand weights, either. That’s when I look to the reviews to guide me.
The thing about Amazon reviewers is that they aren’t there to play. You know if someone’s spending their precious time writing a review about a cheap fitness product, then its either a piece of junk or a hidden treasure. For example, look at what this reviewer said about these $10 core sliders: “Awesome turf work out with these sliders and they work well on the black and wood gym floor! They are larger than I expected and I love them!!!! Far superior to other sliders around the gym.” You know that person is willing to go to bat for these sliders. If you’re ready to find your next favorite exercise device, here are some of the best on the internet.