A Dentist Revealed How Much Pandemic Stress Is Hurting Our Teeth

Apparently you’re *not* supposed to be grinding your teeth 24/7.

By JR Thorpe

It’s been a long, hard pandemic, and your muscles, your brain, and your tolerance for Zoom small talk have taken a toll. You can add teeth to that list. Many people are taking their COVID-19 stress out on their chompers, a dentist wrote in the New York Times.

Dr. Tammy Chen D.D.S., the author of the Times piece, says that strain and exhaustion can show up in our mouths. As a result, the amount of tooth cracks and fractures sustained during the pandemic has skyrocketed.

