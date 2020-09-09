A Dentist Revealed How Much Pandemic Stress Is Hurting Our Teeth

Health
Apparently you’re *not* supposed to be grinding your teeth 24/7.
Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision/Getty Images
It’s been a long, hard pandemic, and your muscles, your brain, and your tolerance for Zoom small talk have taken a toll. You can add teeth to that list. Many people are taking their COVID-19 stress out on their chompers, a dentist wrote in the New York Times.
mikroman6/Moment/Getty Images
Dr. Tammy Chen D.D.S., the author of the Times piece, says that strain and exhaustion can show up in our mouths. As a result, the amount of tooth cracks and fractures sustained during the pandemic has skyrocketed.