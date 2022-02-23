At this point, most of us have probably run into stories about the beneficial properties of CBD, which range from helping people manage chronic pain to soothing cats with anxiety. Now, a new practice has entered the arena — using CBD to help alleviate stress and promote focus.

Hempfusion is a pioneer in the field of blending the multipurpose, hemp-derived compound with complementary ingredients to help achieve specific aims. It turns out Ashwagandha, a body- and mind-enhancing adaptogenic herb used in the Ayurvedic tradition for millennia, plays nicely with CBD — and anyone seeking a more balanced response to stress (hello, all of us) can celebrate that union.

Now, Hempfusion and I will be the first to say that research examining the precise relationship between CBD and enhanced mental focus is currently underway. However, there is a growing body of evidence indicating that CBD has a positive impact on both brain function and stress relief.

First, what exactly is CBD?

In deciding whether you would like to do a little disco with CBD, it’s probably helpful to have a basic understanding of what it even is. So. CBD stands for cannabidiol, and is a non-intoxicating compound found in the hemp plant — as opposed to its cousin, THC, which is the compound that gets you high and/or paranoid (CBD doesn’t do that). Within the human body exists the endocannabinoid system, which regulates many body functions such as “learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature control, pain control, inflammatory and immune responses.” CBD can have a positive influence upon that system.

How is Hempfusion’s CBD different?

What Hempfusion did is couple the potential brain-boosting, stress-reducing properties of CBD with the additional potential brain-boosting and stress-reducing properties of Ashwagandha, in order to double-down on the goodness.

Hempfusion’s Stress Support formula blends DNA-verified, heirloom hemp with organic Sensoril® Ashwagandha along with a blend of omega fatty acids in a liquid capsule that delivers 10mg of CBD and 125mg of Ashwagandha per serving. Reviewers of the product describe it as “really remarkable” and “a wonderful product that works.”

And there you have it! Whether you want to see for yourself what the powerhouse pair of CBD and Ashwagandha can do when it comes to reducing stress and enhancing focus, or you have a growing curiosity about the world of CBD at large, there’s a high (but not that kind of high) likelihood Hempfusion has something with just your number.

For those interested in learning more about CBD and the latest research coming out about it, Hempfusion also has a thorough and informative blog as well. Your endocannibinoid system just may thank you for taking a little dip into the CBD sphere.