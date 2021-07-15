Here’s What 75% Of Americans Want In Bed

Sex
Plus, how the pandemic affected our sex lives.
primeimages/E+/Getty Images
COVID-related stress may have led to a tight jaw or chewed-off fingernails. But how did it affect our sex lives? A 2021 study of 2,000 sexually active Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Foria, a sexual wellness CBD brand, looked at exactly that.
Heightened stress impacts your nervous system, and sex and libido are deprioritized on a biological level. Your stress levels can impact your level of arousal, lubrication, desire, and more — so addressing stress levels is key.
Kiana Reeves, somatic sex educator and Foria’s Chief Brand Officer.