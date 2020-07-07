You may not live in a post-COVID world, but it’s not too early to think about how you’re going to step back into the dating scene when the time comes. For example, are you going to be pickier about who you choose to go out with, or will you just be ready to put yourself out there and meet some new faces? While some zodiac signs will approach post-quarantine dating by making up for lost time, others will choose to wait it out until they meet someone worthy of leaving quarantine for. There’s no right or wrong way to go about it — in fact, each zodiac sign will re-enter the world of dating differently.

Astrologer Natalie Holbrook tells Bustle that air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) will likely “let their fingers do the flirting with online dating.” Geminis, in particular, are the “witty wordsmiths of the zodiac.” So, if an air sign really enjoyed online dating during quarantine, they're going to stick to it for a while.

Even if you're not in the mood or ready to date just yet, each and every zodiac sign will approach post-quarantine dating differently. Here's how your sign will do it, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries are energetic go-getters who like making the first move. Being stuck in quarantine has only made them even more excited to get out there and meet new people, so they'll be setting up dates every chance they get. "Aries want people to respond to them in a real and honest way, and they like to test people by seeing how they react to their directness," astrologers Amy Zerner and Monte Farber tell Bustle. "If rebuffed, an Aries will move on without another thought wasted on the person who rejected them. It’s rare to find an Aries feeling the pangs of unrequited love."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Slow and steady Taurus was never one to make quick changes. They're notorious for being a little lazy. If they're perfectly content with just chilling on the couch every weekend, it may take them a while to start making date night plans. According to Zerner and Farber, Taurus may be choosier about who they date post-quarantine. "People who are too fast, rude, or possess tacky taste are unlikely to attract a Taurus," they say. "They don’t like glib or shallow people, and it takes a great deal more than good looks and facile charm to turn their heads." While they enjoy receiving compliments like everyone else, they're too level-headed to get sucked in by that alone.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Gemini loves being around people and will look for opportunities to meet new ones once they leave quarantine. They'll launch head-first into dating with a "let's see what happens" approach. "For a Gemini, the promise of an intellectual partnership may be what is most attractive in another individual," Zerner and Farber say. "It's practically impossible for them to be romantic with someone with whom they can’t communicate with." They won't be looking for a relationship right away, but they'll be open to it if the right person came along.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) As the nurturers of the zodiac, Cancers likely spent their time in quarantine taking care of their home and family. Chances are, romance wasn't too much on their mind. According to Zerner and Farber, Cancers will be on the lookout for someone they don't have to take care of post-quarantine. Instead, they'll want a partner who can take care of them. Cancers are typically slow to open up and trust, so they may try virtual dating for a while. Once they feel there's an emotional connection, they'll feel safe going on a date in person.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leos will likely continue to make online dating an entertaining experience. Out of all the fire signs, this lion won't mind staying at home for a bit longer, especially if they manage to find someone who catches their interest online. According to Zerner and Farber, Leos will be on the lookout for a partner who enhances their image and enjoys being in the spotlight just as much as they do. They'll be craving attention and affection post-quarantine, and will be looking for someone to give that to them.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgo's quest for perfection extends to their love lives as well. This is one sign that will be extra cautious about who they date post-quarantine. While it isn't necessarily bad to be picky, Zerner and Farber say, "this can also lead to endless lonely nights if Virgo allows their impossibly high standards to prevent them from getting to know someone physically and emotionally." If they're serious about meeting someone new post-quarantine, it's important for them to give people a shot. They need to recognize that nobody is perfect, not even them.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Libras are known for being pretty indecisive, so they'll weigh all the variables before settling on the “right” post-quarantine dating game plan. According to Zerner and Farber, Libras will likely date to find a relationship, so they'll take it very slowly. They'll want to make sure they're really into their partner before getting physical. They'll also be on the lookout for someone who's loyal and long-term.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpios tend to like keeping to themselves and may have even taken a break from dating during quarantine. According to Zerner and Farber, this intense Water sign will be ready to make their dating comeback once quarantine ends. "Note that Scorpios often rush into having a sexual relationship before they have any other kind of relationship," they say. Scorpios do value emotional intimacy, but that will have to come later. Post-quarantine, they'll be looking to get their physical needs met first.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Sagittarius' zest for life will make them eager for a new adventure post-quarantine. According to Zerner and Farber, they'll date to have fun. They'll expect their dates to be open-minded, stimulating, and down for a good time — no strings attached. "Sagittarius won’t be attracted to someone who isn't able to keep up with their pace and desire to explore," they say. As risk-takers and adventurers, they'll be on the lookout for dates who enjoy a bit of spontaneity and appreciate their honesty and enthusiasm.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorns tend to take dating and relationships very seriously. According to Zerner and Farber, they're usually slow to approach and rarely ever flirt just for fun. They're not inclined to have casual relationships, and that's even more true now that we're in the middle of a pandemic. They desire long-term commitment, home, and family, and they're not looking to play games. "Both Capricorn and their partner must state the level of commitment clearly before they make any move toward," Zerner and Farber say. "This would limit the number of people they could have a relationship with, but it's who they are, and it must be honored."

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) This air sign likes the feeling of being free and expects their personal space and need for freedom to be respected. This is one sign that won't be actively looking for a post-quarantine romance, especially if quarantined with roommates. According to Zerner and Farber, quarantine may have even made them a little more eccentric. If they do end up connecting with someone, they may pursue it in their own way. "Being true to themselves is a spiritual quest for an independent Aquarian thinker," Zerner and Farber say. "If a partner can be supportive of that goal, they will improve their relationship with an Aquarius. Nothing is more enjoyable than being appreciated for who they really are."