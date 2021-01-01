How To Manifest An Awesome 2021, According To An Expert

If you use any social media it’s likely you’ve come across the term “manifesting” over the last few months. It’s the wellness trend that’s gained ground in 2020, as things have felt especially uncertain. While some people argue there’s no rules when it comes to envisioning what you want, others see manifesting as a deeply spiritual practice. So, if you're interested in getting involved how do you start manifesting? I spoke to an expert, who explained that it’s so much more than a million-pound bank balance into existence.
“We are always manifesting, it doesn’t need to be over complicated. It’s when we bring attention and intention to what you want to attract in your life,” explains author and manifestation expert Sarah Prout. Manifesting is when you strive to make your dreams and goals a reality by doing concrete things to help you get there. However, there is a more mystical side to it too. Manifestation is linked to energy and the laws of attraction. This is the New Age idea that if you give out positivity into the world, positivity will come back to you. Likewise, if you give out negativity, you'll get negativity back.
However, if you find that you're a little sceptical about parting with money to find out how to speak your desires into existence then you're not alone. Manifesting is no longer just a spiritual practice, it’s big business. In Oct. 2020 Refinery29explored some of the Instagram accounts claiming to be able to teach people how to manifest their dreams into reality. People parted with thousands of pounds in order to access teachings and “level up." However, they said they didn’t learn anything new and it left them in a difficult financial position.
So be wary of manifesting coaches or courses which encourage you to spend significant sums. If you’ve found an online course which says it’ll teach you about manifestation, be sure to do your research before parting with your hard earned cash.
If you're interested in finding out more about getting started with the practice, here's what you need to know.