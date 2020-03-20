If Tyra Banks were narrating your quarantine love life, she'd say, "flatten the curve, but make it flirty." From entering a private chat to picking a sexy virtual background, knowing how to hook up a Zoom party can feed your sexual appetite from a healthy distance.
Picture this: You scored an invite to the hottest event of the season. 60 outfit changes and a chugged Red Bull later, you're ready to go. As you stand in the corner chatting with friends, you notice a total stud walk through the front door, holding a six-pack your favorite type of sour beer. And guess what? They're totally checking you out.
You make your way toward your crush, playfully bumping into them and striking up a conversation. Within minutes, you're swapping childhood stories, sharing your favorite movies, and confessing your dreams for the future. Then they touch your arm, you give them a sultry look, and know it's go-time. You pull them into a bedroom and start to get to know them better. Naked.
If you're currently self-isolating, know that your days of spontaneous hookups are in no way in the past. You can 100% recreate this experience virtually at your next Zoom party — here's how.