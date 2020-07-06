How To Use Adaptogens, According To Experts

While a wellness influencer might call adaptogens magical health potions, these herbs, mushrooms, and roots have been used in Chinese and Ayurvedic healing since 3000 B.C.E. Generally, they aim to help the body handle physical, mental, and emotional stress so you can, uh, “adapt” to your environment. While they're not regulated by the FDA, they’re generally considered healthful when you take them as pills or add them to meals directly (think cooking with turmeric or ginger).