5 Myths About "Boosting" Your Immune System, Debunked By Doctors

Eating lemons, downing whole garlic cloves, big cupfuls of nourishing beef broth — if you’ve been at all concerned about your immune system during the pandemic, chances are somebody’s offered you a trick or tip for “boosting” your immune system.
The problem is that the immune system isn’t a single organ or area of the body that can be easily strengthened by drinking orange juice. It’s a complex mix of hormones, cells, and proteins that try to fight off illnesses, and nobody has yet invented a magic pill, including vitamins, to make it work better.
Although a mug of tea with ginger in it isn’t going to hurt (thanks, gran), it’s not going to be the wonder that makes your T-cells dance with happiness. Here are some of the most common myths about "boosting" your immune system, and the truth behind them.
Experts:
Christina Belitsky M.S. RPA-C
Dr. Robert Mordkin M.D.
Studies cited:
