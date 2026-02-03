In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What do they listen to? Do they have any superstitions before a big competition? Here, Team USA figure skater and Red Bull athlete Isabeau Levito shares her go-to warm-up, must-have playlist, and the one food that fuels her.

Isabeau Levito doesn’t remember a time in her life when she wasn’t ice skating. She stepped on her first rink at 3 years old, and now, at 18, she’ll be competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

“I essentially have been skating my whole life,” she tells Bustle, “It’s just always been a part of me.” Levito’s titles are impressive for anyone, let alone someone her age. She won silver at the 2024 World Figure Skating Championship and won first place at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship, among several other accolades, but right now, all eyes are on the Milano Cortina Games.

In January 2025, a foot injury led her to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. Before she was cleared to compete again, Red Bull approached her with a sponsorship opportunity when she felt “at her lowest.” Now, whenever she sees a Red Bull truck drive by, she considers it a good omen. “Every time I see one on the road, it reminds me of that moment, and I feel like I’m in good hands.”

She returned to competition in February 2025, and last month, a bronze-winning performance at the championships cemented her spot on Team USA. “I knew that qualifying [for the Olympics] was within grasp, and I’m really glad that I succeeded,” Levito says.

Below, Levito reflects on her nearly lifelong journey with the sport, how she prepares for intense competitions, and what she’s most looking forward to experiencing in Italy.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Was there a turning point in your career when you realized ice skating was more than just a hobby to you?

When I was 10, I landed a double axel. A lot of people get stuck at that trick and quit and move on with their life. When I finally landed it, which took me longer than my other jumps, that’s when I began to gain faith in myself. I finally thought, “Oh, wow, I might actually go somewhere with this.”

How do you get in the zone for a big competition?

My preparation starts an hour before I get on the bus to go to the rink. The less I think, the better I do. I have this one specific playlist; I call it “good energy music” because the beat feels not overly hyped, but calm, good vibes. Songs like “One Dance” by Drake and “The Thrill” by Wiz Khalifa are on it. I also watch my comfort shows.

Like what?

Right now, I’m watching Young Sheldon, and I like it. It’s so chill.

What’s been the most memorable moment of your career so far?

I feel that I’m really at the beginning of my career, so I’m still excited that there’s more to come. I’m learning so much along the way.

What are you most excited to experience at the games?

I’m so excited about exploring the Olympic Village. I want to see everything, do all the things. It’s like my Disneyland, low-key.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.