6 Jaw Stretches To Try When Something Feels Off

Find exercises that target your TMJ, the most-used joint in the body.
SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images
If you’ve been clenching all the way through your afternoon meetings, some jaw stretches might be in order. Keep reading for the best excercises to try.
ilbusca/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images
Jaw stretches tend to target your temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, which is the part that connects the bones of your jaw to your skull. It’s the most-used joint in the body, and the muscles around it can tense or get strained, which is a massive pain in — well, the neck, sort of.