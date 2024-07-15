There’s no denying that loyal fans of the Kardashians (and Jenners) have stood witness to nearly every facet of the famous family’s life, be it through their long-running reality show or via social media.

One exception to the rule? What they actually eat. Aside from the sisters’ much-memed chopped salads, restaurant meals, and extravagant party food, their day-to-day meals are often a bit more hush-hush. But Chef K (Khristianne Uy) — the Kardashians’ private chef who helps with daily meal plans, school lunches, said decadent parties, and more — has *all* of the tea. She’s been a professional chef for 24 years, and has worked with Kris Jenner’s growing brood in Los Angeles for the bulk of that time.

“There's no typical day,” Uy tells Bustle over Zoom. “I often get a two-hour notice for a 40 person event. My team and I are like firefighters. We're always ready, because I don't know what phone call or email I'm going to get.”

Aside from last minute get-togethers with custom menus, Uy has been there for the Kardashians for their most important moments, from larger-than-life birthday celebrations to the small moments in the in-between, too.

Here, she tells Bustle the ingredients that are always on stock in each home, the recipes her famous clients love on the daily, and more.

How do you go about creating menus for your the Kardashian family?

The pantry tells a lot about you, so I study their pantry before I start. Some people don't like cinnamon and you'll see zero cinnamon. Some people are plant-based and you could tell by their pantry items. Some people are more like pasta freaks and it's just a boatload of pasta. I make a mental note, and also I watch all the plates come back to see what they did and didn’t like.

I’ll pay attention to a comforting dish brought by their aunt, or old books or recipe cards from their grandma. I hit those flavor notes so it hits on nostalgia for them.

Also, I've noticed when the kids are happy, mom and dad are happy. They're the biggest critics, too.

How do you deal with each individuals health and wellness goals?

I work closely with their trainers and nutritionists for sure. If for some reason I make a 1,500 calories smoothie and they only jumped on the elliptical for 10 minutes, then they're going to gain weight and the only person to blame is going to be me. I have to be mindful of that and I have to keep them on a regimen, because it would just fall short if they're doing all this work and I'm overcompensating with food.

Sustainability is a real big key, as well as gaining their trust.

Do you have a go-to smoothie recipe that you love to make?

Usually I do seasonal fruits, then I pack it with a little bit of protein powder, a little bit of raw nuts, and psyllium husk is great too because keeps everything moving. I sneak a little greens in there with kale, spinach, or mint leaves, then add charcoal, chia seeds, probiotic yogurt, honey, bee pollen.

It’s a nutrient-packed smoothie that I’ve perfected that to a T.

Are there any secret ingredients that you love sneaking into your recipes for added health benefits?

I don't know if you've seen Kim posting about it, but the whole family has been raving about the SpoiledChild Collagen. I use it as a sweetener in smoothes, but you don't really need much.

I like mine straight up because it's so tasty, but it goes well with a mixer for mocktails or cocktails, too. Try taking the mango collagen and mix it with matcha, then pour it over club soda or sparkling water.

What are some ingredients or fresh produce that you always have in stock at the Kardashians’ homes?

Avocado, lemon, banana, and berries — fruit is number one.

What’s the secret to a perfect school lunch for the kids?

I like to make it fun. I feel like bento boxes are the best because kids are so iffy about “this touching that” and “that touching this.” A perfectly composed bento box is surefire.

Do they regularly indulge in dessert after dinner?

Dessert is mostly a celebratory thing, like “let's toast and have a sip of that champagne or a bite of the cake.” Mostly, fruits are a safe go-to.

Does a family member or kid ever come up to you and ask for something off the menu?

I have to be ready for everything. That's part of years of cooking for my clients, as well as really studying their nostalgic vibe, what they love, or what their grandma used to make for them on a rainy day.

Some may ask for butter rice, some may ask for butter tortilla — it all boils down to simple food.

Speaking of nostalgia, what’s your personal background? Do you try to incorporate your culture’s food and flavors in your recipes?

I'm Filipino, so I come from a completely different world. When I came to the US, I was like, "sweet potatoes with marshmallows? Green beans in the can? Turkey, what is that, a big chicken?” I'm learning as I go.

There's a dish called adobo, which is braised like chicken, and I've introduced that into my pizza concepts which everyone's loving it. Pizza is a good vehicle because it's less intimidating, and I even create a healthier dough fortified with cauliflower or made with almond flour.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.