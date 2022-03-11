Most of what I know about menopause comes from the first-person account related to me by my (excellent and talented) hair stylist, between lamenting about how no one ever told her what to expect — or even talked about it at all. There are no popular illustrated guidebooks, no grainy films from the ‘80s, no weird classroom lectures describing the changes that will be afoot. Considering roughly half the world’s population experiences menopause at some point in life, there’s no good reason the topic has been mum for so long.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Let’s Get Talking

It’s high time to open the door on menopause, get the conversation started, and connect with resources that offer knowledge and support around this other, very significant, hormonal and bodily change. Luckily for us, Kindra has thought about all this and made it their mission to help women and those with uteruses prepare for, manage, and embrace the natural hormonal shifts that come with life.

They’ve put together a five-minute quiz — whether menopause is way down the road or across the sidewalk — that assesses where you are in your hormonal journey. Based on your responses, Kindra connects you with personalized educational resources, physician-backed products that counterbalance some of the most persnickety menopause symptoms, and even a community to connect with for continued support on this bodily odyssey.

Any online quiz is pretty fun, and this one is no exception. Answer a few questions about your period, how you’re physically and mentally feeling atm, and, relatedly, aspects of the body and mind you’d like to work on. Then, the little digital cogs do their work and come up with a customized rundown detailing where you are in the journey, along with a regimen of lovely products to help balance out any issues you shared.

Innovative Products Made By Women, For Women

You don’t have to be in the midst of menopause to benefit from the bevy of clinically- and gynecologically-tested, estrogen-free, Leaping Bunny-certified products that Kindra offers. Though most were created to target specific physical and mental issues related to menopause, a lot of the same issues occur from time to time just by virtue of having a vagina.

A Refreshing, Labia-Loving Mist

If you ever want to cool things down in the nether regions — after a workout, traveling, relaxing at the beach, or spending time in warm weather (and especially good for hot flashes) — Kindra has created a refreshing mist that instantly cools that sensitive skin.

The formula is loaded with nourishing, omega-rich extracts, hydrating aloe, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid, and their InstaCalm-3 complex, which is a blend of ingredients shown to cool skin, relieve intensity of hot flashes and night sweats, and support relief of irritation, sensitivity, and redness. It’s fragrance-free and won’t stain clothes or bother skin. Small enough to tuck into a purse or suitcase, you can keep it on hand for refreshing on the go.

A Comforting Bath Soak

The first bath soak specifically formulated to consider the tender skin of women experiencing vaginal discomfort or shifting vaginal pH, its formula features Kindra Labs’ patent-pending Nourish-3 complex. There’s chamomile to help calm the skin and mind, along with omega-rich, restorative oat kernel extract for support in hydration and skin healing.

A Lightweight, Hydrating Lotion That Combats Vaginal Dryness

A cult-favorite, this bestselling lotion is ultra lightweight but packed with powerhouse ingredients like extracts of coconut, sunflower, and safflower seed oils, with skin-critical vitamins like E and B3 to support skin-barrier moisture healing. Kindra recommends daily use, and promises satisfying results — with a 30-day money-back guarantee to back it up.

Physician-Backed Supplements That Are Estrogen-Free

A Daily Capsule To Support Mental Clarity

Packed with Green Tea Leaf Extract and Pycogenal®, which is derived from the bark of a European pine tree, this all-in-one capsule is formulated to help improve mood, memory, stamina, and mental clarity. It’s ideal for countering brain fog and hot flashes, along with fatigue and night sweats.

A Bedtime Capsule To Encourage Calm & Welcome Sleep

Menopause can do a number on a good night’s sleep, and Kindra has also developed a supplement to help encourage more fulfilling rest. It’s loaded with Ashwagandha, an Ayurvedic ingredient that helps calm the mind, along with the aforementioned Pycogenal® to soothe the cardiovascular system (au revoir, night sweats), and a low dose of melatonin to help lull you to sleep.

What’s Right For You?

Kindra has put a lot of thought into not only their products, but also their quiz, to help you sort through what’s ideal for you in your specific situation. As they put it, “No two people menopause the same,” and being equipped with knowledge about the process and how your particular body responds to it makes the whole thing supremely less scary. Beyond their products and quiz, there’s tons of information on the Kindra Journal, including articles diving into menopause and hormones, healthy living, personal stories, menopause and the workplace, and community. Knowledge is power, and when it comes to a significant change like menopause, it’s in everyone’s best interest to power up.

Shop The Story