12 Latinx People On The Wellness Practices Their Abuelas Taught Them

Sana, sana, colita de rana.

By Naydeline Mejia

Many Latinx folks’ first introduction to wellness is at home with their abuelas. From camphor to connecting with nature, these healing traditions are often passed down from generations past. These 12 Latinx women & non-binary folks share the wellness practices they picked up from their abuelas.

Early Wakeups

“My abuelita was always up before the sunrise — singing, gardening, & making comidita. She always had a bottle of alcohol de caña, tecito de manzanilla, & caldo de pollo y vegetales. Now that she’s in the spirit world, these things connect me to her the most."

Xochitl, 35

