I Tried An Innovative New Vibrator That Feels Like Fluttering Eyelashes

When it comes to sexual wellness companies, I’ve been vocal that LELO has long made my list of favorites. From its luxurious and innovative approach to sex toys to its inclusive and welcoming energy, LELO is a standout in the market. In 2020, my partner gifted me the truly mind-boggling Sona 2 Cruise (which I’ve raved about to every vulva-having person I know), and since then, I’ve tried out almost all of the company’s toys, including the exceptional Sona Wave. In November, LELO has added another fun new toy to their lineup: the LELO DOT, a clitoral-pinpoint vibrator that retails for $179.

The first time I put my hands on the LELO DOT, I was completely blindfolded. In celebration of the new release, LELO invited me to experience the toy in a sensory deprivation experience. It was placed in my hands so I could feel its shape: curved, with a bulbous end that fit snug in my hand, a pointed tip that felt flexible and forgiving, and a sleek finish. It felt soft to the touch. I noticed a hole in the middle of the bigger portion, which I assumed made for an easier grip.

Once it was powered on, it vibrated mildly against my skin. The eight settings felt similar to other LELO toy settings (continuous vibration, short pulses, long pulses, a wave, and so on) but the motion of the thin pinpoint felt unique. Blindfolded, the moving tip reminded me of the fluttering of eyelashes against my skin. It didn’t feel too strong, but rather, it had just enough intensity to notice it.

When my blindfold was finally removed, I was shocked by the look of the DOT. The pink pastel silicone toy was undeniably pretty (it’s also available in lilac and aqua), but its unique shape left me wondering how it would actually work in practice. What would it actually feel like? What was it capable of?

Luckily, I got to take one home and try it out for myself.

According to Luka Matutinovic, the Chief Marketing Officer of LELO, the brand wanted to solve a common problem in the sex toy industry: many vibrators overwhelm the area around the clitoris to the point of numbness. From experience, I knew the feeling. I’ve even heard people say that they’d rather not use a vibe at all because it changes their sensitivity levels. The DOT was designed to eliminate that issue.

“This new Infinite™ Loop Technology sees it follow an elliptical motion rather than a circular movement like traditional vibrators, leading to constant surprises simply by shifting the angle of the toy,” Matutinovic says.

The soft and bendable tip is meant to be both a great entry-level toy for beginners and a softer alternative for more experienced sex toy users. As a seasoned pleasure seeker, this appealed to me, and I wondered if it would be as intense of an orgasm as the clitorally-focused Sona 2 Cruise. That’s my holy grail for reaching orgasm — but I only use it every so often, because while it can be extremely satisfying, it can also be overwhelming for me at times.

On first use, I spent some time experimenting with different settings to get a first impression of how each felt. I noted that I liked the first and sixth settings best. The first is a long, continuous vibration that can be set to low or high, and the sixth is a pulsing vibration. Every setting felt gentler than the ones on my other LELO toys.

I arrived at my climax slowly and intentionally.

In addition to changing the toy’s intensity using the plus and minus buttons, you can also control the experience using varying amounts of applied pressure. The more you press, the stronger the sensation gets. Depending on the angle, the feeling can create diffused soft pleasure or focused, intense power.

On first use, I made a date of exploring my body and what the DOT could do for it. I took my time and found a rhythm in letting myself relax. Rather than a quick, “too intense” orgasm, I arrived at my climax slowly and intentionally. The toy didn’t overwhelm me, but instead, allowed me to slowly build upon my experience with different layers of pleasure. I didn’t feel the numbing sensation some vibes give, which helped me have several orgasms in a row.

“It feels just right, however you decide to maneuver it,” Matutinovic says, “Plus, it is great for discovering what sensations you actually like.”

It can be used individually both around erogenous zones or directly across the clitoris — but keep in mind, it isn’t suitable for internal use. And to my surprise, it isn’t just for solo play. It can also be used to spice up couples' play.

Historically, while I’ve loved using sex toys with partners, I’ve found that using them while with men can sometimes be tricky. Either the toys have felt too bulky or our bodies can’t align properly while the toy is in place, preventing us from getting the perfect angle. In the past, I’ve found that using a vibe together in the bedroom can feel too complicated to truly enjoy it together. (This isn’t the case with all toys, but definitely some.) So when I tried it out with my partner recently, I was suspicious. But after using it both in missionary and while flat my stomach, I found it to be incredibly easy and enjoyable.

I love that the toy isn’t bulky. The flexible tip allowed me to be extremely precise and hit the exact right spot without the feeling that it was in the way. It didn’t distract me emotionally from enjoying the moment with my partner. I didn’t have to think about anything else other than enjoying the experience. Just like when I played solo, it was a slow build, which made playing with my partner last even longer.

There are many pros to the DOT. But personally, I found one con. Although the super pointed, thin tip is perfect for achieving precision, I found myself wishing there was slightly more surface area to the fluttering end. I felt like it would be slightly more comfortable if it did.

But that’s just my experience. Orion, a 27-year-old woman in Brooklyn, tried out the DOT too. “Overall, I thought the size, shape, and function of it was pretty approachable, and I also just thought the color was cute,” she says, “As someone who is relatively new to using a toy, I felt comfortable exploring with it.”

She added, “The design of it is interesting. It’s small and feels mostly like a vibrator but the little flicky nub on the end takes it to a whole other level, if you know what I mean…”

Orion had one critique for the DOT. At times, she found the extreme precision to feel a bit aggressive, especially as a newcomer to using toys. But she explained that by playing with the various settings, she was able to still experience a gentle orgasm too. Overall, trying it out made her want to try more LELO products, and continue to explore her preferences and what makes her feel good. And I can say the same.

I’m now a fan of the LELO DOT. It was able to ease me into pleasure with a gentle vibration — unlike other vibes that have been numbing or overwhelming. LELO, you made a good point.