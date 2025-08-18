In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Livvy Dunn shares her morning routine, how she’s adjusting to life post gymnastics, and the best wellness advice she’s ever received.

Livvy Dunne spent five years as a force in college gymnastics. After racking up standout scores on bars and floor that won Louisiana State University the 2024 national championship, she also became the highest-paid female college athlete. While she announced her retirement from the sport in April, she hasn’t exactly slowed down.

In December 2024, she practically walked off the graduation stage and straight into her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot in March. Now, she’s starring in perhaps her biggest project yet: a cheeky ad campaign with Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest-growing sportsbook in the country, just in time for football season. In it, Dunne lounges in a bubble-filled clawfoot tub on the 50-yard line of the Rose Bowl Stadium while breaking down why fans should take advantage of the Gameday Guarantee FanCash promotion.

Derek Kettela/Fanatics Sportsbook

Joining the campaign just made sense for Dunne. “I’ve been part of the Fanatics family for a little bit now, and I’m also a good friend of [Fanatics CEO] Michael Rubin,” she explains. “He actually FaceTimed me with the idea and was like, ‘You’re going to be perfect for it.’ I’m a sports fan, it’s for Fanatics Sportsbook, so it honestly was a perfect match.”

With upward of 8 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram, Dunne is used to seeing herself on screen — but the Fanatics ad is her first foray into acting. “I’ve always loved performing,” she says. “Even as a gymnast, I loved the choreography and creativity of floor routines. Filming the commercial had that same collaborative energy, where everyone’s ideas came to life.”

Here, Dunne talks about her go-to workout routine, bubble baths, and the advice that got her through her season-ending avulsion injury.

Derek Kettela/Fanatics Sportsbook

Since retiring from gymnastics, how has your fitness regimen changed?

The freedom to work out when I want — instead of having to — has been such a nice change of pace. To get down to that baseline routine, I stick to similar exercises from college, but now I do them on my own terms.

What is your favorite kind of workout?

I love a core workout. I did make a tutorial [for one] on my Instagram, and I do it every single day. It starts with leg flutters, which I do for an entire song.

What does your morning routine look like?

I’m going to be completely honest with you: I wake up and I check my phone. Some people may lie about that, but I go on my phone and brush my teeth. I also start my day, every day, with a little shot of apple cider vinegar.

Other than apple cider vinegar, are you a coffee or tea person?

I do love coffee, and I love a good energy drink if I need a big boost. The experience of drinking coffee is so fun to me.

Derek Kettela/Fanatics Sportsbook

What’s your go-to coffee order?

If I’m going to get a coffee somewhere, I’ll get a sugar-free brown sugar oat milk espresso.

What are your favorite self-care rituals?

I love going in the sauna. I found that it really helps with having a good night’s sleep. It’s also really good for recovery. I also love going in the bubble bath — I think I probably take three a day. I find it relaxing, and it’s what keeps me grounded — it’s the perfect me time.

How did you mentally get yourself through your injury, an avulsion fracture, this season?

I think that the mental part is sometimes even harder than the actual physical injury. That’s something a lot of athletes go through. Having a strong support system makes such a difference. For me, that meant leaning on my teammates, my family, and even working with a mindset coach. My Aunt Laura actually filled that role for me growing up, and she’s been incredible.

When you’re injured, there’s only so much you can do physically until you heal, so it’s really important not to let all that frustration and negative energy build up. Having someone you can confide in and rely on helps you stay grounded and focused on the positives.

Do you have a particular piece of advice from her that you carry with you?

You’re more than your sport. That’s something I was taught when I was probably 10 years old, and I think it made me who I am today. Yes, I will always be an athlete at heart, and gymnastics was a big part of my life, but it doesn’t define me. An injury and a bad score are not who I am. That’s a very important thing my aunt ingrained in me.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.