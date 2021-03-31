UK Resources For Trans People Seeking Support

The past year has represented one of the worst on record for anti-transgender legislation and rhetoric in the U.S., the UK, and across Europe. In these regions and beyond, trans people are still fighting for acceptance and, in some case, for basic human rights. With this in mind, the list below highlight medical, financial, and emotional wellbeing resources in the UK that may be helpful for people who identify as trans or for their loved ones.

In 2021, the UK census included the voluntary question "Is the gender you identify with the same as your sex registered at birth?" This was the first time that trans and non-binary people were able to express their gender identity on the government document and will be a first step in determining how many people in the Uk identify as trans. However, Stonewall has highlighted that, because this question has never been asked before, it will be a long time before we have a clear indication of how many trans people are living in the UK. Right now, Stonewall estimates that the figure is about 1% of the population – or 600,000 people.

Social media has meant that trans identities are now more visible than ever before. However, data published by Galop in 2020 found that 4 in 5 trans people had faced a form of transphobic hate crime, with 1 in 4 saying they had been physically attacked as a result of their identity.

Below are some organisations working to ensure that trans and non-binary people in the UK are supported.

Medical Resources Action for Trans Health Action for Trans Health has a number of resources that outline how to find the right doctor for you and how to legally change your name. They also highlight sexual health services that support trans people. Trans Health UK Trans Health UK has produced a number of guides which answer frequently asked questions in relation to doctors appointments, hormone therapy, and finding a trans-friendly GP. ScottishTrans.org ScottishTrans.org has shared a comprehensive guide to hormone therapy produced by the NHS. It includes what the hormones are, the effect they’ll have on your body, and support through the change. The London Transgender Clinic The London Transgender Clinic isn’t just a leading clinic supporting trans therapies and surgeries. It also shares information on the steps of transitioning and what each mean. GenderGP GenderGP is an online clinic that specialises in transgender healthcare. Its mission is to bust stigma and ensure that trans and non-binary people can access the healthcare they need, free from prejudice and discrimination. Gender Identity Clinic The Gender Identity Clinic walks through the process of getting an appointment with your doctor, waiting times, the things you might need at your appointments, and help with travel costs. Indigo Gtd healthcare and the LGBT Foundation teamed up to create Indigo. It’s a healthcare support network working to ensure that trans and non-binary people get the individual support that they need. Welsh Gender Services Welsh Gender Services has brought together resources from across the internet to one place to help trans and non-binary people feel empowered, informed, and supported when interacting with doctors. Terrence Higgins Trust The Terrence Higgins Trust specialises in LGBTQ+ sexual healthcare. It advocates for people with HIV and has local centres across the country to help people at their point of need.

Financial Resources The Outside Project The Outside Project is run by LGBTQ+ people for LGBTQ+ people. It has a community centre that provides support for people in the LGBTQ+ communities who are homeless or need new accommodation. Transgender Map Transgender Map by Andrea James is a comprehensive walk through of what transitioning can look like, how much it can cost, and the different places where you can access financial aid. Albert Kennedy Trust The Albert Kennedy Trust is a leading organisation in the UK which supports LGBTQ+ young people who are in need of new accommodation. They have a support line and can also offer money advice. Stonewall Stonewall offers comprehensive advice across a number of topics such as money, financial support, and saving. Trans Mutual Aid Manchester Trans Mutual Aid Manchester was established by trans activists in Greater Manchester to directly financially support trans and non-binary people around the region. Stonewall Housing Stonewall Housing offers help and advice on employability and finances, as well as housing. It shares forms that you may need to access new accomodation and has a helpline if you’re in a difficult financial position. Trans Unite Trans Unite connects trans and non-binary people across the UK to support groups who can provide financial and money advice as well as being a general point of community.