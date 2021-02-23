Health

Even Mild COVID Patients Are Getting Long-Haul Symptoms

Half a year later, some patients are still dealing with fatigue, brain fog, and more.

Yoss Sabalet / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
By JR Thorpe

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Long-haul COVID isn't just for people who had cases severe enough to be hospitalized. A new study published in JAMA Infectious Diseases has found that nearly a third of mild COVID cases still experience symptoms six months later.

NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images

The study from the University of Washington looked at 177 people with confirmed COVID, including 150 people with mild cases, for nine months, and found that 30% reported long-lasting symptoms.

Tap