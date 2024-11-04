Millana Snow isn’t your average Los Angeles wellness girl. “My process is different — this work is truly transformative,” the breathwork and meditation expert tells Bustle. She’s known for her one-on-one coaching with celebrities and high-profile executives alike — plus, she says, a confidential member of the Royal Family. Now, she’s taking her message to the masses with her first book launching in 2025 (currently untitled), and her online healing circle, The Monthly Integration.

She calls her guided breathwork technique an “out of this world” experience — but what does that mean, exactly? I tried it and found that her visualization and physiological meditation helped me align with my spiritual center. For the less woo-woo, it helped me find confidence through reflecting, connecting and approaching challenges through a judgement-free lens.

The Hollywood healer isn’t new to this scene. She has been meditating since the age of 4, designed her signature healing method while working in entertainment as a model and actor. Inspired by her Afro-Latina, American and British roots as well as a passion for religion, anthropology and psychology, her unique approach spread through a community of seekers both on online and through word of mouth.

Ahead, Snow takes us through the wellness rituals she swears by to feel like the best version of herself, from waking up with the sun to sex before breakfast.

What is your wellness-inspired morning routine?

One thing I’m really big on is waking up super early. 5 a.m. usually, or 4:30 a.m. in the winter.

Wow — why so early?

Nobody bothers you. No one is expecting you to reply to them. That, and in ancient Indian tradition, waking up between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m in whatever time zone you are in allows your mind to be more open to the spiritual realm.

What is something unexpected about your wellness routine?

Well, my husband and I sleep in separate beds. I highly recommend it.

I bet people have a lot of opinions about this. When did you start that?

We’ve been together for six years, and I suggested it after a year. He’s a light sleeper and and I’m not, so it made sense to me so we could both have a great night’s sleep. I asked him if it would be OK with him, and he was so grateful we aligned!

Does sleeping in separate rooms affect your sex life at all?

We have sex almost every morning, actually! At 5:30 and it’s amazing. We’re in such a gorgeous, artistic space in the morning. I do brush my teeth first, though.

I love the transparency. What’s your morning beverage of choice?

I make a matcha latte with this bulk organic matcha from Costco — it’s so bomb. I sip that while I read and then I go straight into Morning Pages from The Artist’s Way. I do this for half an hour. You’re supposed to write by hand but I do it on my computer because some of that stuff ends up in my book.

Do you have a fitness routine?

Every morning I go on a walk with a 30-pound rucksack. It’s a three-mile walk around the reservoir in Silver Lake and it’s so peaceful.

At this point in the morning, have you touched your phone yet?

Not very much, no. I made a decision earlier this year to not open Instagram unless I’m posting myself. I don’t go on Instagram to look.

How do you balance being a spiritual leader and a content creator?

Writing this book has been a catalyst to help me realize that there is something more important than what my social media presence demands of me. What you gain by not being plugged in is excellence, and the excellence of your work is why people follow you.