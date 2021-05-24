The Sobriety Spectrum
Including their thoughts on pandemic drinking, being “sober curious,” and more.
Liliya Rodnikova/Stocksy
With more young people taking a break from booze, Bustle asked 2,005 women ages 25-40 across the U.S. about sobriety in a survey conducted by OnePoll. Read on to see why some abstain, how the pandemic affected drinking, and how many people identify as sober curious.
CSA Images, Tom Kelley Archive, Marcel ter Bekke, hudiemm/Getty images
People across the spectrum of sobriety responded to the April 2021 poll: Some drink or smoke pot, while others abstain entirely, and 175 people out of 2,005 self-identified as sober curious, meaning they’re conscious about their drinking.