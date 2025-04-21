The Essential Oil Miranda Kerr Turns To Instead Of Coffee

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Miranda Kerr reveals her favorite mindfulness practices, coveted skin care routine, and the rituals that help her thrive.

For Miranda Kerr, wellness means business. “I’m very disciplined, and I’m very responsible,” Kerr tells me. I’m sitting next to her in the corner of her suite at Fouquet’s, the boutique hotel in Tribeca, where the entrepreneur, supermodel, and mother of four is staying to promote the latest launch in her luxury skin care line, Kora Organics.

Naturally, Kerr is exhibiting top-model behavior: crossing one thigh-high stiletto boot over the other, poised in a color-block mini skirt with dancerlike posture. Still, it’s the way her blue eyes flicker when she speaks about the power of health that holds everyone’s attention in the room.

“In 2009, we launched Kora Organics in Australia. I wanted to make these products for my mom and my family, because I couldn’t find anything certified organic on the market,” Kerr shares, reflecting on the journey of discovering clean beauty upon her mother’s cancer diagnosis when she was a teenager. [Kerr’s mother has since recovered and has launched her own organic personal care brand called Divine.]

But Kerr fully embraces an organic lifestyle, one that extends beyond the shelves of her vanity. The Victoria’s-Secret-Angel-turned-self-funded-businesswoman is known for her commitment to wellness in every aspect of life. With an audience of more than 14 million followers on Instagram alone, she shares everything from go-to recipes to her fave self-care practices. “Health is wealth,” Kerr affirms. “You have to find what works for you.”

Ahead, the entrepreneur reveals her secrets for creating a coveted glow from the inside out — including her mindfulness rituals, skin care lineup, and a hot piece of dating advice.

How do you start your day?

I use our Turmeric Mask every single morning. It’s like a microdermabrasion facial in a tube. I love the whole sensory experience of a scrub, and the peppermint oil in it is invigorating. I feel like I’m at a spa when I’m in the shower.

I love essential oils. Peppermint oil is the new latte!

Yes, I always keep peppermint essential oil in my bag as a pick-me-up. I’ll put it on my pulse points throughout the day.

What is your favorite fitness routine right now?

I’ve been doing yoga with Uma Mother; her name is Patti. You can take her classes online. We’ve been doing one-on-ones so I can deepen my practice with her. She is actually a birth doula as well. She did a bone closing ceremony after I had my son, and she and I just really connected.

What is a daily wellness ritual you swear by?

Meditation. I have been meditating since I was 18 years old, so that paired with yoga is the backbone to my routine. I have a mantra, so I can do TM [transcendental meditation] on my own, but I love to meditate with Patti, too.

For me, when I meditate with someone else, it’s so much more powerful. It’s like you’re on a trampoline and you go deeper into your soul together. All of my kids have their own mantras, too.

Something I love about the Kora Organics line is its commitment to the ritual aspect of skin care, with positive affirmations on the back of each product. What inspired you to add those?

It was important to me from Day One to share my values through the brand. On the back of every package is a positive word, so when you go about your monotonous skin care routine, you feel the benefits. Every thought we think affects us, and while you’re using these products, you’re intention-setting in a way. This is the way I always lived my life, and I wanted to share that.

Relationships are a huge part of your life as a mom of four and a wife. You have shared how a friend told you the night you met your [now] husband that she knew you two would get married. What is your best piece of relationship advice?

I think we often have a do-it-all attitude as women. So when your partner is on their way home and asks if you want anything from the store, say a carton of milk. It’s OK if you have six cartons at home — make them feel useful!

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.