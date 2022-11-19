35 Mistakes You're Making That Are Damaging Your Hair & Skin That Are So Easy To Fix

Sometimes, a few minor adjustments can make all of the difference when it comes to addressing common beauty mistakes. With millions of products on the market, it’s hard to vet which ones will actually solve the seemingly unavoidable dilemmas you may be facing. Filling in the missing gaps is key for nailing down the best regimen to cater to your specific needs.

Whether you’re looking for something that will hydrate your skin or cut down your hair drying time in half, the simplest solutions are often overlooked. Luckily for you, you can put better routines into place thanks to this curated list of products. From the best deep conditioners to patches that will help clear your skin overnight, these hair and skin-care solutions are too good to skip out on.

1 Mistake: Picking At Your Skin Without Precision Solution: This Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Beautyworks LED Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only can this vanity mirror rotate 180 degrees for an easier view of your complexion, but it also features one-, two-, and three-times magnification for a closer look. Plus, the middle mirror is encased in a bright LED light — and it’s available in so many base colors.

2 Mistake: Not Blending Concealer Correctly Solution: These Beauty Sponges That Blend Your Makeup Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponge (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re still using a bristle brush to blend your makeup, you might want to try a beauty sponge instead. Available in a pack of six, these eggs-shaped sponges seamlessly work to blend and reduce foundation streaks. Most people recommend damping the sponge before application. Bonus: The sponges are washable and reusable.

3 Mistake: Not Moisturizing Your Skin Enough Solution: This Beauty Body Butter Made With Seaweed Extract Whish Beauty Body Butter Amazon $24 See On Amazon Take your body care regimen to the next level with this lavender-scented body butter that has racked up a 4.5-star rating. It’s made with aloe, shea butter, raspberry butter, and more to moisturize — and it has seaweed extract to soften, while the rice bran oil works for soothing. If lavender isn’t your favorite, it also comes in coconut, lemongrass, and pomegranate.

4 Mistake: Forgetting To Change Out The Pads On Your Eyelash Curler Solution: This Eyelash Curler Set That Comes With Refills Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $14 See On Amazon This durable eyelash curler creates the most voluminously and lifted curled eyelashes in seconds that lasts all day long. The bottom has a 48-degree angle arc to fit all eye shapes and lash lengths. This set includes a satin travel pouch and two extra silicon refill pads so your curler will always be in the best condition.

5 Mistake: Neglecting To Hydrate Your Complexion Solution: This Moisturizer That’s Packed With Collagen Admire My Skin Collagen Cream Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This non-comedogenic moisturizer makes it easy to start incorporating collagen into your skin care routine, as the formula works to provide deep hydration to your skin. It’s made with hyaluronic acid and sea kelp bioferment, and it’s paraben free. Tons of customers wrote that the cream “absorbs quickly,” too.

6 Mistake: Not Treating Your Face With a Little Extra TLC Solution: A Vegan Green Tea Face Mask SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Green Tea Face Mask Amazon $19 See On Amazon No weekend plans? Create an at-home spa day with this cruelty-free vegan green tea face mask. It’s packed with antioxidants and essential oils to help moisturize and refresh your complexion. The super hydrating K-beauty mask is formulated with green tea, Irish moss, and calming Centella asiatica to help create a dewy glow.

7 Mistake: Forgetting That Pimples Can Be Treated Overnight Solution: A Pack of Fast-Acting Pimple Patches Dots for Spots Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pack of pimple patches is an effective one-step solution to target unwanted blemishes. They come in a pack of 60 and are formulated with hydrocolloids that absorb pus from existing pimples. Let the patch sit overnight and you’ll be able to tell that patch is ready to be removed when the clear center has turned opaque white.

8 Mistake: Applying Products In a Dimly Lit Room Solution: These Wireless LED Stick-On Lights Brilliant Evolution Stick-On Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Easily brighten up your vanity, closet, or bathroom with these LED stick-on lights. The super bright lights feature a long-lasting battery and can easily be turned on or off with the wireless remote or self-timer feature. We love that the brightness level is totally adjustable. Over 24,000 shoppers have given these versatile lights a five-star rating.

9 Mistake: Not Realizing That Unwanted Skin Bumps Can Be Controlled Solution: This Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Amazon $30 See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers can’t say enough good things about this body scrub. It’s made with chemical and physical exfoliators, both of which help tame dry skin and make you feel more in control of skin bumps. Formulated with glycolic and lactic acids, your pores will be thanking you. “This one really works. I was very impressed on how soon I noticed the difference,” said one five-star reviewer.

10 Mistake: Waiting For Your Next Pedicure To Control Calluses Solution: This Callus Remover Spa Kit That’ll Let You Eradicate Them At Home Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Spa Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skip out on expensive pedicures and add this callus remover spa kit to your cart. It’s easier to use than you think — just soak your feet, dry them off, and then apply the gel to the area you’re working on. After that, give them a gentle scrub with the scrubber included. It’s as easy as that. Shoppers have raved that this kit has removed even the toughest of calluses.

11 Mistake: Never Giving Your Hair A Break From Updos Solution: A Silk Spa Headband CELESTIAL SILK Mulberry Silk Spa Headband Amazon $27 See On Amazon Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, this spa headband will help make sure your hair isn’t on your face while you’re sleeping, washing up for bed, or applying your makeup. The silk fabric works to prevent frizz and can even help eliminate excess breakage without causing hair creases. It’s easily adjustable, so it’ll fit all head sizes.

12 Mistake: Not Giving Yourself Enough Time To Exfoliate Solution: This Brush That You Can Hang In Your Shower Scala Wet & Dry Exfoliator Body Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Exfoliating might seem like an intimidating step, but this dry body brush makes it super easy to do. Beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers, this exfoliator brush can help promote circulation, which is always a plus.

13 Mistake: Not Giving Yourself Some Extra Pampering After A Late Night Out Solution: This Cooling Ice Face Mask That Comes With A Jade Roller Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask & Jade Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a solution that can help depuff your eyes after a long night out, this cooling ice face mask is it. Store this gel mask in your freezer and take it out whenever you need a refresh for pampering dull skin. It instantly helps to depuff your face for a radiant glow. “If you want a cold compress for your face, buy this. What I like about it [is that it] has a soft velvet side that you put on your face and it feels soft and comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.

14 Mistake: Not Using The Right Hairbrush For Your Hair Texture Solution: This Detangling Brush That Works On Most Hair Types Lily England Detangling Paddle Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regardless of the type of hair you have, this top-rated detangling paddle brush will help make it smooth. This brush is made with flexible bristles that gently glide through to leave your hair looking soft. It also works great on wet or dry hair. The brush is available in fun hues like marble print or rose gold, making it look extra cute on your vanity.

15 Mistake: Using An Ordinary Bath Towel To Dry Your Hair Solution: This Microfiber Towel That Dries Your Hair Super Fast Desired Body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $16 See On Amazon Dry your hair in half the time with this top-rated waffle microfiber towel. The fabric is created with soft and absorbent microfibers that provides a natural way of drying hair that’ll help you avoid heat damage from blow dryers and other hot tools. One reviewer wrote, “I’ve been using this microfiber towel for a week now and love how fast it dries my hair and doesn’t tug at my scalp like a cotton towel would.”

16 Mistake: Not Upgrading Your Shampoo Solution: This Cult-Favorite Hair Thickening Shampoo BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Shampoo Amazon $20 See On Amazon Thousands of people love this hair-thickening shampoo. The paraben-free formula is infused with aloe vera, rosemary extract, and other vitamins and minerals that are proven to strengthen your hair strands and promote thicker, fuller hair. “I noticed a huge improvement in my hair! It’s noticeably shedding less and I’m no longer dealing with breakage all of the time,” one five-star review read.

17 Mistake: Skipping Out On Conditioning Oils Solution: These Hair Treatment Serum Vitamin Capsules Hussell Hair Vitamin Treatment Serum Amazon $23 See On Amazon These hair serum capsules require no rinse, making them an easy step to add to your hair routine. Just apply the serum from the capsules after washing your hair, and then dry your hair as you normally would. This bottle includes 40 capsules that are formulated with argan oil, avocado, and macadamia.

18 Mistake: Not Adding Hydrating Masks Into Your Routine Solution: A Nourishing Keratin Hair Mask Sunatoria Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your hair leans on the dryer side, we’ve got the best product for you. This keratin hair mask helps restore damaged hair. It’s made with Vitamin E, which works to replenish the shine that hair may lose after being exposed to harsh chemicals or heat. “I have been using this product for over a year and my hair has never been healthier or looked more beautiful. I use it once a week, after my normal shampoo and conditioner, leaving it for a couple of hours,” one five-star reviewer wrote.

19 Mistake: Sleeping On Rough Pillow Cases Solution: A Satin Pillow That Might Help Your Skin YourFacePillow Satin Pillowcase Amazon $26 See On Amazon Swap out your traditional cotton pillowcases for this satin pillowcase that helps rejuvenate your skin and reduce sleep marks. One benefit of satin? The material doesn't absorb natural moisture like other materials do, which means fewer split ends or frizzy strands. Plus, this pillowcase is bound to bring a more comfortable night of sleep, especially if you tend to toss and turn.

20 Mistake: Letting Sharp Nails Lead To Deep Scratches Solution: This Double Sided Nail File DreamCut Professional Double Sided Sapphire Nail File Amazon $5 See On Amazon Filing your nails can seem like a tedious task, but it has its benefits. This double-sided nail file will help keep nails smooth. This version features a pointed tip to clean underneath your nails as well, for your own at-home pedicure. It’s perfect to keep on your vanity or grab a few extra to store in your toiletries kit when traveling.

21 Mistake: Over-Washing Your Hair Solution: This Extra Strength Dry Shampoo OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Strength Dry Shampoo Amazon $8 See On Amazon This extra-strength dry shampoo is a great way to keep your follicles fresh without fully washing your hair. It’s ideal to use in-between washes — but you can also use it as a styling product if you want to try to give yourself more of a touseled look or try to maintain a second-day style. Reviewers love the fact that it has a pleasant scent that is strong, but not too overpowering.

22 Mistake: Skipping A Heat Protectant While Styling Solution: A Drying Thermal Spray To Use Before You Blow Dry OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon This blowout thermal drying spray is great for people who spend a lot of their morning drying their hair. This product will help cut that time down while simultaneously protecting your locks from heat damage that can come from blow dryers, hair straighteners, and curling irons. It’s scented with rose dust, jasmine, and vanilla, and will help your hair battle the dryness and split ends that excessive heat can bring. It’s also great to use for color-treated hair.

23 Mistake: Using Excessive Heat To Style Your Hair Solution: This Heatless Curling Rod Headband IENIN Heatless Curling Rod Headband Amazon $9 See On Amazon On the topic of excessive heat, this viral heatless curling headband has blown up on social media over the past year to become a best-seller on Amazon. All you have to do is wrap your hair around the rod, secure it, and leave it overnight for ready-to-go curls. As a bonus, the rollers are made from quality EVA foam, which is environmentally friendly.

24 Mistake: Forgetting To Pay Attention To Your Feet Solution: An Amazing Foot Cream That Heals Extremely Dry Feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cult-favorite foot cream has proven to heal, relieve, and repair feet that may be dry and cracked due to everyday stress. The formula helps boost the moisture level in your skin while you sleep, letting you wake up to healthier skin without a lot of work. Shoppers have admitted to seeing results overnight, making it a good choice if you’re looking for a quick fix.

25 Mistake: Not Allowing Yourself Time To Relax and Unwind Solution: This Pack Of Mediterranean Bath Salts Tree Hut Detoxifying Mediterranean Fig & Olive Salt Soak $7 See On Amazon Turn your next bath into a spa with this salt soak made with fig, olive, and ultra-hydrating Epsom. This top-of-the-line soak was actually crafted in the United States by professionals in beauty and health care. The formula also includes pure natural shea butter which works to soften and smooth dry cracked skin. The 4.6-star rating is further proof that this is a bathtime must.

26 Mistake: Using Harsh Dye To Color Your Hair Solution: This Long Lasting Temporary Hair Color ACOLAR Hair Wax Temporary Hair Color (6-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon It’s no secret that coloring your hair can lead to damage. Instead, opt for this temporary hair color that allows you to create the hairstyle you want and washes out easily. It’s made from unique plant extract, vegetable wax, and Vitamin B to help protect the hair from breakage. You get six colors per purchase, giving you an opportunity to really mix it up.

27 Mistake: Neglecting To Find A Deep Conditioner You Love Solution: This Advanced Hair Repair Mask Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon This advanced hair repair system is specially formulated to enhance the texture, softness, and shine of your hair. Due to its ability to hydrate and detangle your mane, this mask has racked up a 4.5-star rating and has over 33,000 five-star reviews. One reviewer wrote, “this one made my hair feel silky soft immediately. I couldn’t stop touching it. It worked to reduce tangles, and therefore, breakage was greatly reduced. I could run my fingers through my hair the next morning, without brushing it, there were still no tangles.”

28 Mistake: Not Giving Your Natural Curls The Love They Deserve Solution: This Moisturizing Curl Mousse With Neem Oil SheaMoisture Curl Mousse Amazon $9 See On Amazon Curly hair deserves the best products, including this moisturizing curl mousse that will help make styling a breeze. Made with coconut and neem oil, this mousse is free from silicone, parabens, and sulfates. It also hasn’t been tested on animals. “It is the best mousse I have ever bought,” raved one customer. “It is lightweight, and each pump contains just enough product for styling.”

29 Mistake: Not Treating Your Hands On A Daily Basis Solution: This Popular Cream That Helps Lock In Moisture O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers have praised this moisturizing Working Hands cream. The best-selling formula creates a protective layer that will help your hands stay hydrated. The formula is unscented, making it work-friendly. If you’re in need of something that will heal, relieve, and soothe extremely dry hands during the colder months, you’re in luck. This cream is also available in a two-pack and a 12-pack.

30 Mistake: Forgetting To Schedule Maintenance Trims Solution: Freshening Up Your Hair At Home FATHABY Hair Cutting Scissors Kit (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This professional hair-cutting kit will save you unlimited trips to the salon. It includes one pair of straight scissors and a pair of teeth scissors that help you achieve a layered look. The set also comes with combs and a barber cape to keep the hair off your clothes. Who knows? You might end up saving hundreds of dollars every year after morphing into an at-home stylist.

31 Mistake: Using A Day Cream That Doesn't Have SPF Protection Solution: This SPF 30 Moisturizer That’s Also Made With Retinol Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Moisturizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This beloved face moisturizer features SPF 30 sunscreen for daily UVA protection year-round. It’s also made with retinol as well as hyaluronic acid to help plump, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin. The formula is also made without parabens or dyes, so you can feel good adding it to your daily skin care routine.

32 Mistake: Using Tight Hair Elastics That Snag Solution: These No-Break Hair Ties Made From Microfiber GIMME Bands Thick Fit Hair Ties Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your hair always getting tangled and breaking, then you’ll want to consider these hair ties made from microfiber. The patented fabric is made from hundreds of microfiber elastics that work to support the band from breaking or creating unnecessary hair dents after use. One reviewer wrote, “With standard hair bands I would lose so much hair, but these don’t break or damage my hair at all!” The best part? You can throw the hair bands in the washer and dryer to shrink them back to their original size.

33 Mistake: Skipping On Hydration Throughout The Day Solution: This Insulated Water Bottle That Comes In So Many Colors Iron Flask Stainless Steel Sports Water Bottle Amazon $27 See On Amazon This stainless steel water bottle racked up an impressive 4.8-star rating and has over 98,000 five-star reviews. The insulation keeps your drink cold for an entire day. Prefer to travel with a coffee, or even soup for lunch on the go? Hot liquids will stay hot for up to 12 hours. With its different lid options that come with every purchase, you can easily use these bottles for multiple purposes.

34 Mistake: Forgetting To Treat Yourself To A Face Mask Every Week Solution: A Pack Of Assorted Sheet Masks For Every Types Of Skin FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection (7-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Face masks are a must if you’re looking for quick ways to pamper yourself. Available in a pack of seven, these sheet masks come in an assorted mix that focuses on different skin goals ranging from hydration, brightening, firming, and more. The formula is cruelty-free and contains key ingredients such as ceramide, aloe vera, and tea tree. And obviously, the packaging on each mask is adorable.