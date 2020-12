For Legs/Hips Spasticity: Hip Crossover Stretch

This hip flexor stretch can be a go-to for easing spasticity in your hips. Lie flat on your back, with your arms stretched out on either side and your knees bent to about 45 degrees. With your knees and ankles together, slowly start to let your knees rotate across to your left side. Hold it for about 30 seconds and very slowly rotate to the other side.