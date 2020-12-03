Health
3 Ways Mulled Wine Is Good For You, & 1 Way It’s Not
Here’s how your body responds to the festive classic.
The holidays are the time for present-wrapping, yelling your favorite Mariah Carey songs at the top of your lungs, and the sweet scent of spiced hot drinks spilling through your house. But how does your body react to a warm, spicy bev? The health benefits of mulled wine may come second to its taste when you're holding a steaming cup to your nose, but experts tell Bustle that it has a few nutritional tricks up its sleeve.
"Warming mulled wine combines red wine and seasonal flavors and spices like oranges, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and allspice," Ginger Hultin R.D.N., a dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the American Academy of Dietetics and Nutrition, tells Bustle. Alcoholic drinks spiked with spices, like mulled ales or the amazingly named Smoking Bishop, became popular in the 19th century as a 'healthy' drink to stave off colds and the blues, says food historian Annie Gray Ph.D. And those ingredients, combined in a steaming mug, combine into a festive classic.
Whether you nab it off a supermarket shelf or mull your own wine or apple juice over the stove with a muslin bag of cinnamon and spices, here are the potential health benefits of mulled wine, and the caveats.
Experts:
Annie Gray Ph.D.
Ginger Hultin RDN
Dr. Seema Sarin M.D.
