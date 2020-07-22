9 Myths About HPV & Cervical Cancer, Debunked By Doctors

Pap smears and HPV tests are often given separately, though they involve the same process — having a sample taken from your cervix and tested. If you don't want to take up that much time at your doctor, though, there's also co-testing, which does both tests at once.

The combined test, Dr. Greves says, doesn't feel different to you at all. "You’ll still have a speculum exam to obtain cells from the cervix," she says. However, instead of putting the sample under a slide, it's put in a container that allows labs to look for a wide range of issues, including cervical cancer cells, pre-cancerous cell changes, and DNA or RNA from high-risk HPV strains. "As a patient, you won’t really notice a difference other than when getting your results," she says.

Dr. Rizk highly recommends combined tests because they give more information than the individual tests on their own, and new science agrees with her. A 2020 study of 13.6 million U.S. women published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology found that co-testing was more effective than either Pap smears or HPV tests at detecting pre-cancers and aggressive cervical cancers.

“HPV co-testing is typically reserved for patients 30 years of age and older," Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz M.D., the lead OB-GYN at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center, tells Bustle. "When results from a PAP smear are normal and HPV is negative, the person is low risk for cervical cancer over the next five years." So it's a good way to get all your testing done and dusted for a few years.