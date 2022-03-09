Out & Wild Is The UK’s First Wellness Festival For Queer Women

The UK’s first-ever wellness festival designed for queer, questioning, and curious women, and those who are non-binary, is set to take place this summer. Situated in Lawrenny, Pembrokeshire, the Out & Wild festival will be held over three days and nights between Jun. 10 and Jun. 13, 2022.

During the “new and innovative” event, ticket-holders can expect to enjoy a wide range of activities, all of which cover comedy, wellness, music, sport, wild swimming, poetry, interactive workshops, and more. Like any other festival, camping will be an option for attendees, with campervan options also on offer.

Festival organisers have said allies who attend “with an open mind” are also welcome at the festival, though Out & Wild has been created with queer women and non-binary folks in mind. Tickets to the three-day event are available to purchase now.

Per PinkNews, the co-founder of Out and About LGBTQ and festival host, Polly Shute, discussed how Out & Wild is intended as a safe and supportive space in which people can embrace new experiences against the backdrop of the glorious Welsh countryside.

Shute went on to say that the response to Out & Wild has been “incredible.” The festival host continued, “From the quality of the sponsors and partners coming on board to the range of experiences taking place, and the talent that will be performing – not to mention the support we have had from the Welsh government, which has awarded us a three-year grant as part of its commitment to being the most LGBTQ-friendly country in Europe.”

Issy and Rachael, founders of LGBT FIT, will be curating the festival’s wellness zone. As per PinkNews, the duo will be “delivering sessions that appeal to all levels.”

The fitness enthusiasts remarked: “This is a great opportunity to try out new wellness experiences in a fun, safe and supportive environment.”

The announcement of this new festival arrives after Pride in London was forced to apologise “unreservedly” for “abhorrent” lesphobic comments made by a member of the organisation that came to light in 2021. A year later, Pride in London penned an open letter to Diva — the world's leading magazine for LGBTQ+ women and non-binary people — addressing the derogatory comments and announcing a new leadership with a “zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behaviour.”