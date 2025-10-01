On a Tuesday morning, I check in to Peloton’s headquarters in New York City, where the treadmill studio has been retrofitted to accommodate an intimate crowd. The lights dim, and Robin Arzón — the brand’s vice president and head instructor — bounds onto the stage to greet everyone before introducing CEO Peter Stern, who’s there to unveil Peloton’s next chapter.

I quickly learn it’s not just another class offering or piece of equipment: Peloton has revamped its entire portfolio to offer a more robust, personalized approach to wellness that goes well beyond the bike.

The Cross Training Series

Peloton is known for its at-home fitness equipment — and as of Oct. 1, its hardware is getting an upgrade.

As part of its new Cross Training Series, five updated machines — the Bike, Bike+, Tread, Tread+, and Row+ — now feature upgraded sound systems and swivel screens that make it easy to transition from cardio to mat work. Also notable? The new bikes have more comfortable seats.

On the Bike+, Tread+, and Row+, you’ll also find Peloton IQ (more on that below), along with new hands-free controls and even a phone tray for convenience.

Peloton

Peloton IQ

Arguably more exciting than the hardware itself is the software inside of it: Peloton IQ, the brand’s first foray into AI fitness.

The new system uses a combination of artificial intelligence and computer vision to act like a personal coach. Through the built-in cameras on the new equipment, it can track your movement, monitor your form, count reps, and deliver real-time feedback — essentially functioning as your own at-home wellness pro.

“Peloton IQ extends our coaching into your home in a more personal way,” Peloton instructor Andy Speer said at the launch event. “It does not replace me or us, but it gives you that individual feedback you need to make sure you’re training right for your body.”

Peloton

This technology isn’t limited to the brand-new machines. Peloton IQ is rolling out to all members —accessible on existing equipment via a software update and through the Peloton app (though the camera-powered form tracking is only available on devices with built-in cameras).

Beyond movement tracking, Peloton IQ also pulls in data from the app and connected wearables to create a more personalized wellness experience. It analyzes your workout history to deliver weekly fitness plans, target metrics, and recommended classes, and for All-Access members, it generates weekly performance summaries.

“Peloton IQ creates your workouts based on the goals you’ve set, your past workouts, and the time you have to devote to training,” Speer explained. “This is all about finding the right mix of cardio, strength, and recovery for you, based on your goals and your lifestyle.”

Peloton

Ultimately, the goal of Peloton IQ is to optimize your routine in a way that feels both sustainable and effective. “It provides progress benchmarks and it’s also suggesting the right classes to stretch, recover, and push harder next time,” Speer said. “It’s designed to anticipate your next workout and keep things exciting, motivating, and effective. And it’ll make sure you avoid over-training by balancing your intensity and your recovery.”

Wellness Beyond Workouts

In addition to upgraded equipment and AI-powered training programs, Peloton is broadening its scope from fitness into wellness.

The company’s recent acquisition of the Breathwrk app brings guided breathwork and mindfulness directly to members, while new partnerships with the Hospital for Special Surgery and Respin Health (Halle Berry’s menopause platform) expand its offerings into injury prevention, recovery, and menopause-specific programming. For performance-focused members, there’s also a Peloton x Hyrox collection for those training for global fitness events.

A New Era For Peloton

By the end of the presentation, I found myself thinking what you probably are right now: This is a lot to take in — and experiencing it firsthand would make it a whole lot easier to understand. Luckily, I was then ushered into a studio for a 30-minute breathwork, strength training, and recovery class designed to showcase Peloton’s updated programming.

Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts glided to the stage and kicked things off with five minutes of guided breathing. It’s not a practice I typically reach for, but it immediately calmed my racing mind and pulled me out of obsessing over my to-do list.

Next, instructor Rebecca Kennedy amped things up with a strength-training session, complete with weighted lunges and push-ups. Then, just when I thought my arms were going to give out, instructor Hannah Corbin stepped in to guide us through a much-needed stretching routine that left my muscles feeling restored.

This 30-minute sampler session was just a small glimpse into Peloton’s new offerings (though I did also get to witness Peloton IQ’s form feedback, which was cool) — and it highlighted the brand’s new focus on overall wellness that expands beyond the bike. Stacking breathwork and recovery alongside my strength-training session helped my mind and body feel more fully cared for — and really, that’s the whole point.

I’ve been a Peloton stan since 2018, but these upgrades have me more excited to open the app than ever.