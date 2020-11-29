Money
How To Save For A Pension During Coronavirus
Retirement and pensions may not seem like pressing issues for young adults, but saving early can make a huge difference to your future finances. However, due to coronavirus, many young people are facing financial uncertainty and saving for a pension isn't exactly a high priority. If this applies to you, there are ways to save for a pension during COVID safely without worrying about losing money.
Whether you're on a pension scheme through your workplace or you have a personal pension, the money you save now "will allow you to have a comfortable standard of living when you stop working," Charlotte Jackson, Head of Pension Operations and Consumer Protection at the Money and Pension Service tells Bustle. "The sooner you start, the more your savings have time to grow and the easier it is to build up a good nest egg."