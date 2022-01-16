Shopping
Personal Trainers Say These 30 Clever Things Give Their Clients The Most Impressive Results
Ready to get into better shape? Same. But the body only does what the mind tells it to do, right? So to get motivated, we tapped the infinite wisdom of primo fitness experts for advice on getting the most bangin’ results for your buck. A simple home setup lets you stay on track when there’s no time to go to the health club, or when weather makes outdoor fitness impossible. After asking the pros what they recommend to clients who want the most effective workout tools that won’t break the bank, my mind is ready to lead my body into better cardio workouts, more toned and limber muscles, and improved recovery. Personal trainers say these 30 clever things give their clients the most impressive results.
I know I’m excited to add this weighted bar to my home gym because I can grab it to add weight training to all sorts of activities, and I love the idea of getting buff without trying too hard. I’m certainly picking up this smart jump rope, too. Who doesn’t love skipping rope? And it turns out to be an amazing, do-anywhere workout. (Maybe that’s why boxers do it?) And if I’d known that I could get an effective home setup underway for $20 — and that it would fit in my sock drawer — I might not have ponied up for a gym membership. Lesson learned. But, I’m putting this complete set of resistance bands in my sock drawer STAT.
Read on to fill your home gym — even if it’s about the size of a sock drawer — with simple tools you can use to get fit with finesse.