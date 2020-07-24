This Silk Eye Pillow Will Finally Help You Get Some Shut-Eye

As a Puerto Rican raised on arroz con habichuelas, it was upsetting to hear the CEO of Goya’s support for Trump last week. Luckily, I already had an alternative Adobo in my pantry: La Flor, which was founded by two Puerto Rican brothers in the ‘60s. —Melanie Mignucci, Health & Wellness Editor

$4.99 See On La Flor Spices