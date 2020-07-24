Wellness

This Silk Eye Pillow Will Finally Help You Get Some Shut-Eye

It’s as soothing as it sounds.

By Bustle Editors

Read on for the products that brought us less maskne, better sleep, and fancier hair.

La Flor Adobo Seasoning
La Flor Spices

As a Puerto Rican raised on arroz con habichuelas, it was upsetting to hear the CEO of Goya’s support for Trump last week. Luckily, I already had an alternative Adobo in my pantry: La Flor, which was founded by two Puerto Rican brothers in the ‘60s. —Melanie Mignucci, Health & Wellness Editor

Tap