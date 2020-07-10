Wellness
Obviously coffee made the list.
Read on for the products that brought us comfort, relaxation, and better runs this week.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
After three months of quarantine, I decamped to my parents’ house, where my pillows haven’t been updated since elementary school (gross!). Remembering how my Nap Pillow had come in clutch at unsleepable Airbnbs in the past, I ordered 2 full-sized ones and finally got some shut-eye. — Melanie Mignucci, Health & Wellness Editor