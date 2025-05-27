Rachael Kirkconnell is ready for a fresh start. “When I begin the next relationship in my life, balance will be everything,” the former Bachelor star says. In 2021, she won Season 25 by accepting the final rose from lead Matt James. In January, he abruptly announced their split online, kicking off an unexpected grieving process for Kirkconnell.

Now 28, the Atlanta native is entering a new era. “I haven’t been single or on my own since I was 23 years old. At that age you’re technically an adult, but I definitely wasn’t. I’ve grown into my own person since then,” she says. “I’m excited about being single in my late twenties and finding myself before I date again. I’m equally terrified — but open to when that day comes.”

When it does, she has a plan. “I want to keep my independence a lot more than last time, and remember to put myself first,” Kirkconnell says. She’s focused on nurturing herself from the inside out by practicing mindfulness rituals like connecting with her inner child. “I always am thinking about little Rachael and how I can make her proud!”

The influencer has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram. She’s also the creative director for the mental health platform Tog3ther and is currently partnering with Each & Every, a non-toxic deodorant brand.

As she enters a new season of self care, she says, “I believe whatever is meant for you will certainly come your way.”

Ahead, Kirkconnell shares her advice for going out alone and the audiobooks that got her through heartbreak.

How do you feel about a solo date night?

I’m not scared of dining alone. If I'm craving a meal and no one can go with me, best believe I will be sitting at that sushi bar by myself with a glass of sauvignon blanc and my Kindle.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Drinks or dinner for a first date?

I guess I’m still figuring that out, but drinks or coffee. Dinner can go on for a few hours, so if the date isn’t good, you’re stuck.

How have you been practicing self-care in your single era?

Having a morning routine every single day is the best form of self-care. I swear I have conditioned myself to start my day with a sensory ritual and it changes my day. I try to use all clean products that have a great scent — I’m obsessed with the Each & Every deodorant in Eternal Summer.”

What advice would you give to single girls who may be intimidated by going out alone?

My biggest advice would be to go do your favorite thing, and try not to be on your phone. Scrolling defeats the purpose.

Do you have any dating icks?

I don’t think anything gives me the ick! I've come to the realization that just because it might not work for me doesn't mean it's not going to work for someone else and vice versa. I'm open to anything and everything.

If someone is going through heartbreak, what would you tell them to read or listen to?

Music heals me like no other, but I love an audiobook. I have a bunch saved. Right now I’m reading Don’t Believe Everything You Think and Thinking Fast and Slow. I tend to be an over-thinker and can be really hard on myself, so these are the kinds of books I need.