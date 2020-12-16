Here’s How Much Women Worked Out In 2020 Compared To Men

Fitness
Literally, running the world.
Hirurg/E+/Getty Images
Who run the world? Girls, that’s who, at least according to exercise tracking and social media platform Strava. Per Strava’s 2020 Year in Sport data, women led the workout charge this year, with a greater increase in the median number of activities uploaded to the platform.
urbazon/E+/Getty Images
Between April and September, women aged 18 and 29 saw a 45.2% increase in activities uploaded compared to 2019, while men logged a 27.3% increase. Women in their 30s recorded a 37.5% increase, compared with men's 24.4%.