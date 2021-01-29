Health
How To Know Which Supplements You Need, According To Nutritionists
The A, B, C of vitamin A, B, & C.
With the arrival of 2021 and a new lockdown, many of us are re-focusing our efforts on our overall health and wellbeing, be it nutrition and exercise, or mental wellness and self-care. One way you might be looking to support this is through supplements. They can admittedly be very confusing, and it's hard to know where to start. Here's how to figure out which supplements you need, according to nutritionists I've spoken to.
Why should we consider taking supplements?
We hear a lot about supplements and vitamins, but just why should we even bother? Well, evidence suggests that supplements can support a healthy diet and lifestyle, and boost overall wellbeing in lots of ways.
"An optimum supplement programme can provide the essential vitamins and minerals that work in synergy with your diet for optimum skin and general health," says Lorraine Perretta, Advanced Nutrition Programme's Head of Nutrition.
"Supplements can be helpful for those who are falling short of vitamin intake due to reduced dietary intake and can help us prevent nutritional deficiencies," adds Clarissa Lenherr, Registered Nutritionist. "In some instances, supplements may also help to reduce symptom severity or speed up recovery."
