I asked my experts where a total newbie to the world of supplements should start, and the overwhelming response was to pick up a good multivitamin to begin with. :The best place to start your vitamin journey is with a good all round multi-vit, think of it as being a 'taster menu' with a little of everything thrown into the mix, so you discover what overall benefit vitamins can offer you." says Diane Ackers, skincare expert for Doctors Formula.

When it comes to which vitamins you should look for in your multivitamin, or which you should go on to invest in singularly, Ackers advises: "Focus which vitamins you believe you need the most — more like ordering your favourite main course — maybe a boost of vitamin C to help protect cells and keep them healthy, or vitamin B for overall skin health."

Meanwhile Perretta lays out the following suggestions:

"The ideal starting point would be to combine the following five supplements: probiotics and multivitamins with vitamin C, omegas 3 and 6, and vitamin D," she says.

Probiotics

"These beneficial bacteria support gut health, which is an important starting point for wellbeing in general. A healthy gut means your body is able to absorb nutrients from your food and supplements more efficiently."

Vitamin C

"This is a big vitamin. By that I mean it is physically large and so it is difficult to squeeze an optimum amount into a multivitamin. Therefore, it is best to take an additional vitamin C supplement to ensure you are getting an impactful dose.

It is especially beneficial at times when the need for a robust immune system is a focus. Immunity, energy, mood, skin – it has dozens of roles. It is particularly important during times of stress. When you are stressed, your body uses a lot of vitamin C for the stress reaction in the adrenal gland. People often find that when they are stressed, they suffer the symptoms of having low vitamin C. For example, when stressed you may get a cold, because all the vitamin C in the body is being used by the stress rather than immunity."