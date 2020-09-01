Health

Researchers Say Talking Quietly Could Lower COVID-19 Transmission

Get ready to shh everyone you know.

H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Archive Photos/Getty Images
By JR Thorpe

Ernst Keil/Wikimedia Commons

Shouting to be understood from six feet away, having to repeat every second sentence on a Zoom call: the pandemic can feel like a bad time to be soft-spoken. But research analyzed by The Atlantic shows that quiet talking may actually help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

A quick recap: Coronavirus spreads when viral particles leave your mouth and nose, and fall down onto objects or float around waiting to be inhaled. Masks physically halt that process.

Tap