Researchers Say Talking Quietly Could Lower COVID-19 Transmission

Get ready to shh everyone you know.
Shouting to be understood from six feet away, having to repeat every second sentence on a Zoom call: the pandemic can feel like a bad time to be soft-spoken. But research analyzed by The Atlantic shows that quiet talking may actually help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
A quick recap: Coronavirus spreads when viral particles leave your mouth and nose, and fall down onto objects or float around waiting to be inhaled. Masks physically halt that process.