The winter blues are so real — especially when you work online. As a social editor, my job is to constantly be on my phone. Even after clocking out, the instinct to check it lingers. And during the winter, when it’s dark by 5 p.m. and leaving the house feels like a commitment, it’s even easier to stay glued to my screen. So I decided to try something different.

Using Airbnb Experiences, I found a Zen Weaving class where you can “immerse yourself in your rhythm on a loom and craft a mindful tapestry with endless yarns.” Tapestry weaving is an ancient art form, where threads are woven on a loom to create abstract designs — aka something pretty to hang on your wall. A mindful craft? That’s zen? Sign me up.

I arrived at Loop of the Loom in Dumbo, Brooklyn, where I was greeted by Yukako, the studio’s owner and founder. I immediately felt a sense of calm upon stepping inside: soothing music played, the room was open and spacious, and a variety of colorful tapestries adorned the walls — which came in handy when looking for inspiration with my own design. Although classes hold up to six people, I was the only participant in my slot, so I basically received a private lesson from the fiber artist.

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After taking off my shoes, Yukako escorted me to my very own loom — and let me tell you, I was intimidated. Rows of tightly stretched strings on the wooden machine made me reconsider my decision. But after a quick demonstration, it clicked. I picked a color palette of yarn — soft creams, chocolate-y browns, a hint of pastel pinks — and began weaving. Threading yarn back and forth, row after row, a pattern slowly emerged. Within minutes, I was hooked — and that’s when I started to understand the zen of it all.

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With both of my hands occupied, there was no way to pick up my phone. No distractions. No mindless scrolling. Just weaving. And it felt really good. I was immediately grounded in the moment as I focused on the movements of the craft. Sure, I was a little worried about missing a breaking story that would need posting — but it felt satisfying to be making something tangible with my own hands. And the best part? There’s no wrong way to do it.

The practice wasn’t just meaningful for me — it’s catching on online. On TikTok, users are posting about the practice, encouraging others to take a class if they’re looking for a new relaxing hobby. “A guy came in recently and made a scarf in two hours,” said Yukako. “He felt the confidence to create something. It was so touching.”

The two hour class I took flew by. For someone whose job revolves around posting things for the internet, it was liberating to make something just for me.

I left feeling refreshed, decompressed, and accomplished — with a beautiful tapestry to take home. Now, every time I see it hanging on my wall, I’m reminded to go touch some grass — or at least a loom.