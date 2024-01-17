Tayshia Adams Has A Trick For Making Morning Workouts Easier

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with stars to discuss all things wellness, from their favorite skin care products to their hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Tayshia Adams reveals her trick for jump-starting her mornings, her go-to workout, and the biggest lesson she’s learned in therapy.

Tayshia Adams knows a thing or two about marathons. In 2021, a year after she starred on The Bachelorette, she completed New York City’s 26.2-mile race in just 4 hours and 40 minutes.

Recently, she’s become more of a Pilates girl, but she’s looking to lace up her sneakers again. “I want to get back into running as much as I used to,” she says. Now, she’s teaming up with Saucony, which discovered that the average person scrolls the equivalent of three marathons a year, to launch an app that lets users compare their step count to their phone use.

“When you look at those numbers, it’s wildly daunting, and you’re like, ‘Holy crap, I need to get up,’” she says.

Adams isn’t putting away her phone for good — as a content creator, it’s literally her job. “I’m a fashion girl, so I’m constantly looking at clothes,” she says. “I’m window-shopping on my phone, basically.” But she does have a goal for 2024. “Movement, honey, it’s going to be movement.”

Below, Adams lays out her plan for striking that healthy balance.

What does your morning routine look like?

I’m really leaning into doing my meditation first off. A trick I learned quite a long time ago is not to stay in your pajamas or be in sweats. The second you roll out of bed, you put on your workout clothes. You’re more inclined to do something physical or productive when you’re in that state. So, after I do that, I either move my body and go to a class, or I jump into work.

What’s your favorite workout right now?

It wasn’t really a thing back in California, but in New York, I feel like Pilates is such a hot workout. I just feel like the small movements work out these muscles that you never typically do when you work out at the gym with weights and things like that, which was my routine for the past two years.

What is the most out-there wellness treatment that you’ve ever tried?

I use the Celluma for red-light therapy every morning. It’s kind of like a sheet that you wrap over your body, so you could use it for muscle recovery on your shoulders, or it’s good to put on your scalp to help stimulate hair growth. I use that all over the place.

How do you deal when you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed?

Recently, due to a lot of therapy, I’ve learned to sit in my feelings and identify what I’m feeling. So instead of just saying you’re angry, if you really try to deep-dive into that, typically it’s not even anger that you’re feeling. It’s more sadness or betrayal.

I think it helps identify the root of not only what you’re experiencing nowadays, but [also] what is a trigger point from your past that really needs to be worked on.

How do you like to wind down at the end of a long day?

My night routine has really become my thing. I don’t like to eat past 8 or 8:30 p.m., so I have more time in the evening. I do a hot yoga or Pilates class, and it just allows me to decompress and get tired. Before bed, I love to take a shower, read, and drink a chamomile and lavender sleeping tea — it changes lives. Right now, I’m obviously reading a Colleen Hoover book — I mean, who’s not? It’s called Regretting You.

Being in the public eye, how do you tune out all the noise from social media?

That’s always been a challenge. I mean, I am human. You always want to look. But for me, I’ve just learned [to think about] the people I surround myself with and the whole self-love thing of what actually fulfills me? And so I just try to stay off. It’s really hard to do, but staying off of social media has given me more benefits than not. You don’t ever come off social media feeling greatly inspired.